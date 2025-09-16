Tractor Tuesday is Celebrating Its One-Year Anniversary with Free Retail Listings for Farmers

Putting Farmers First Daily Deals Retail Marketplace

Tractor Tuesday marks 1 year with free farm machinery retail listings through Nov. 25, giving farmers more ways to sell.

Farmers are under real pressure right now, and the last thing they need is heavy listing or marketing fees.” — Zach Bosle, CEO

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday is celebrating its first anniversary. The Nebraska-based startup has been working to revolutionize how farmers buy and sell agricultural machinery, and now it is doubling down on helping farmers through difficult economic times.Tractor Tuesday launched its first zero-commission auction in December 2024 and has continued to host sales at strategic times throughout 2025. But as many farmers remain cautious about selling at auction in today’s down economy, CEO Zach Bosle saw the need to speed up the release of its retail component.In July, the company introduced its Daily Deals marketplace. Following a successful pilot with dealerships, Tractor Tuesday expanded the platform to farmers, enabling them to list machinery at retail prices. To encourage adoption, retail listings are completely free until November 25, 2025, with no commitments. After that date, sellers can choose to continue with retail listings for a small fee, move their machinery to auction, or simply remove it.“At Tractor Tuesday, we put farmers first,” said Bosle, a sixth-generation farmer from Nebraska. “They are the engine that powers agriculture, and we’re here to help them sell their machinery at the lowest possible cost, whether through auctions or retail. Farmers are under real pressure right now, and the last thing they need is heavy listing or marketing fees.”Tractor Tuesday recently concluded two pre-harvest auctions and is now focused on expanding its inventory of farmer-owned retail listings. Looking ahead, the company expects December to be a busy month for auctions.“We’re hopeful the farm economy will improve by the end of the year, but we’ll be there to help sell machinery regardless,” Bosle said. “There are big things in the works for Tractor Tuesday, and we’ll be announcing more in the months ahead.”Any farm machinery owner can create a free account at tractortuesday.com and submit a listing for publication. Farmers who need assistance can reach the support team at (402) 702-2222.About Tractor TuesdayTractor Tuesday, LLC is headquartered in Hastings, Nebraska. As a company focused on software development and digital publishing, it has built a proprietary auction and retail platform designed to be fast, efficient, and user-friendly. Its mission is to give farmers and dealerships the tools they need to market agricultural machinery with minimal cost and maximum reach.

