Council Strengthens Oversight of Off-Campus Student Housing

This week, the Council passed an ordinance amending Chapter X, Section 10 of the City of Boston Code on University Accountability, aimed at strengthening data collection and institutional accountability around off-campus student housing.

Originally enacted to help the city better deliver public services and manage the impacts of high concentrations of student populations, the ordinance requires Boston-based post-secondary institutions to report annually on off-campus student housing, maintain student directories, and monitor compliance with zoning regulations.

At a hearing held on August 5, 2025, by the Committee on Housing and Community Development, Councilors evaluated the ordinance’s effectiveness in promoting housing stability, neighborhood cohesion, and quality of life in student-dense areas. Based on public testimony and feedback from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and local universities, several key amendments were introduced.

The newly adopted changes include moving the student data reporting deadline from October 1 to November 1 — a shift designed to ensure more accurate and complete data collection. This adjustment responds directly to concerns that the earlier deadline did not allow sufficient time to capture finalized student housing information.

In addition, the ordinance now requires the Housing and Community Development Committee to hold an annual hearing following the release of the Mayor’s Office of Housing Student Housing Trends Report. This report, which offers insight into enrollment patterns, student housing locations, and broader impacts on the city’s housing market, plays a critical role in guiding city planning, housing policy, and institutional master plans.

These updates aim to improve public safety and quality of life while better aligning institutional reporting with the city’s long-term housing goals.