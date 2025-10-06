30 Years of Culture, 102 Years of History: Council Honors Turkish Heritage

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution honoring the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and celebrating the 30th Annual Boston Turkish Arts & Culture Festival.

The Republic of Türkiye, established on October 29, 1923, by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, marks over a century of progress, democracy, and cultural richness. In recognition of this historic milestone, the Council proclaimed October 29, 2025, as Turkish Republic Day in the City of Boston.

The resolution also recognized the Boston Turkish Arts & Culture Festival, which has, for the past 30 years, played a vital role in promoting Turkish heritage and fostering intercultural understanding across Boston and beyond. The Turkish American community in Boston and throughout New England was commended for its substantial contributions to the city’s social, economic, and cultural vitality.

As part of the celebration, the Council will raise the flag of the Republic of Türkiye on City Hall Plaza on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The Council extended its best wishes to the Turkish American Cultural Society of New England and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the United States and Türkiye.