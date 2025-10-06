Lynn L. Bergeson and Lisa M. Campbell Earn Highest Accolades from Chambers & Partners, Lexology Index, Best Lawyers

Lynn L. Bergeson and Lisa M. Campbell Earn Highest Accolades from Chambers and Partners, Lexology Index, and Best Lawyers

B&C is pleased to announce that Lynn L. Bergeson and Lisa M. Campbell have been recognized by the leading legal ranking and review organizations.

A pioneer in the chemical regulatory space; Lynn is top of the class in terms of knowledge, thought leadership, consistency and advice to clients.” — Chambers and Partners

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to announce that Lynn L. Bergeson , Managing Partner, and Lisa M. Campbell , Partner, have been recognized by a number of the leading legal ranking and peer- and client-review organizations, notably Chambers and Partners, Best Lawyers, and Lexology Index (formerly Who’s Who Legal).Ms. Bergeson was awarded the highest ranking attainable, Band 1, in Chambers USA Guide 2025 ( https://chambers.com/lawyer/lynn-l-bergeson-usa-5:238441 ). This is Ms. Bergeson’s 21st year earning top marks from Chambers USA as one of the best lawyers in America. The commentary accompanying her Chambers ranking speaks of Ms. Bergeson as “A pioneer in the chemical regulatory space; Lynn is top of the class in terms of knowledge, thought leadership, consistency and advice to clients.” Chambers quotes clients as saying: “She provides timely and cost-effective legal advice on complicated environmental regulatory issues,” “[She is] THE person for chemical issues,” “She is one of the deans in the field,” and “She is simply fantastic.” Ms. Bergeson has also been recognized for the 23rd year as one of The Best Lawyers in America© in 2026 for Environmental Law and Environmental Litigation ( https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/lynn-l-bergeson/31735 ), as well as being recognized by Super Lawyers as a Top Rated Environmental Attorney in Washington, D.C. ( https://profiles.superlawyers.com/washington-dc/washington/lawyer/lynn-l-bergeson/62bedf2c-4164-4b3e-864f-f1c15afd2b86.html ), and by Martindale Hubble as an AV PreeminentLawyer ( https://www.martindale.com/attorney/lynn-l-l-bergeson-359369/ ).Lynn L. Bergeson and Lisa M. Campbell have both been named Thought Leaders by Lexology Index. Ms. Bergeson’s Global Elite Thought Leadership award ( https://www.lexology.com/firms/bergeson-and-campbell-pc/lynn_l_bergeson ) includes feedback that her “eminence in the field of environmental law makes her a standout choice for clients and a key figure in leading and shaping global policy across the sector.” Ms. Campbell was named a Thought Leader in Environment & Climate Change ( https://www.lexology.com/firms/bergeson-and-campbell-pc/lisa_m_campbell ), with researchers sharing “Lisa M. Campbell is widely regarded as an exceptional leader in environmental law, owing to her meticulous expertise in pesticide and chemical regulation. With over two decades of industry experience, she is sought after by clients for her legal insight across the most complex regulatory landscapes.” Ms. Campbell has also been recognized by Martindale Hubble as a DistinguishedLawyer ( https://www.martindale.com/attorney/lisa-m-campbell-359370/ ).Lynn L. Bergeson ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lynn-l-bergeson/ ), Managing Partner, B&C; President, The Acta Group (Acta) and B&CConsortia Management (BCCM), has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation, the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson’s peerless mastery of the complex interplay between chemical innovation, regulatory oversight, policy making, and product commercialization, and her decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner, allow her to develop client-focused and business-sensitive strategies whether advocating before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. state regulatory agencies, or other governance and standard-setting bodies.Lisa M. Campbell ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lisa-m-campbell/ ), Partner, B&C; Vice President, Acta and BCCM, offers more than 20 years of experience in addressing pesticide and chemical product approval, defense, and regulatory issues. She has worked on some of the toughest FIFRA legal issues of our time, tackling the intersection of pesticide law and public policy. Ms. Campbell’s extensive work includes organophosphates, soil fumigants, commodity fumigants, antimicrobials, and other hot button FIFRA and FQPA issues. Ms. Campbell offers an unparalleled breadth and depth of experience and expertise in finding and implementing solutions to challenging pesticide and chemical product regulatory issues, whether helping clients keep challenged products on the market or bringing new products to the market. She assists clients in addressing issues and problems quickly and efficiently and helps to focus resources on those aspects of an issue that will enable clients to move forward effectively.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is a Washington, D.C., law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. B&CConsortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) provides core support services for industrial, agricultural, and biocide chemical advocacy, testing, and research consortia.

