ARU Named Insurance Insider’s 2025 MGA of the Year

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property insurance product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, has been honored with the prestigious MGA of the Year award by Insurance Insider at its 2025 Honors ceremony in New York City.Widely recognized as one of the most authoritative and influential publications in the global insurance and reinsurance markets, Insurance Insider has built a reputation for its deep industry insight, independent analysis, and global reach. The MGA of the Year Award is among its most competitive and highly regarded accolades, recognizing specialty insurance organizations that deliver innovative solutions to support insureds, empower brokers, and strengthen carrier partnerships. Winners are selected by a rigorous judging panel comprised of 15 senior executives and thought leaders across the global insurance industry.This latest recognition for ARU comes on the heels of several other high-profile national honors. Earlier this year, the company received the Risk Management Innovation Award from PropertyCasualty360 and was recognized as a Top Insurance Employer in the U.S. by Business Insurance America. Regionally, ARU is a five-time winner of the Fast 50 Award from the Triad Business Journal, which highlights the fastest-growing companies in North Carolina’s Triad region; ARU ranked #2 on the list in 2025.“It is an incredible honor – and a bit surreal – for ARU to be recognized as MGA of the Year,” said William G. “Will” Johnson III, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at ARU. “I still vividly remember the early years when I would just try to get past the words ‘poultry confinement’ without the program carrier rep making up an excuse to end the call early! Then and now, through all of the challenges, the strength and skillset of the ARU team proved to be the difference maker. As I reflect on ARU’s MGA of the Year recognition, I am absolutely proud of the mountains ARU climbed to get here, but perhaps most importantly, it is my hope that ARU’s journey will inspire others to continue to doggedly pursue their passions, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable headwinds (literal and figurative).”“This award underscores the commitment we’ve made to executing at the highest level across all the product lines that we’ve entered over the last several years,” said Joseph Strickland III, Chief Underwriting Officer at ARU. “It recognizes our underwriting rigor, data-driven risk selection, and advanced loss control methodologies, combined with the technical expertise of our team and the trust we’ve earned from both brokers and carrier partners. At ARU, we view ourselves as solution-builders for complex and underserved classes of business, modernizing the way specialty Property risks are underwritten. To have that approach validated with the MGA of the Year win affirms that the foundation we’ve built is strong, and that the next chapters for ARU will be written through our continued dedication to serving our customers and trading partners. ”A group of ARU team members attended the black-tie awards ceremony in New York City and accepted the honor on behalf of the company. Attendees included Will Johnson, CEO; Joseph Strickland III, CUO; Farid Nagji, COO; Taylor Campbell, CFO; Jessica Todd, Vice President of Property; Amanda Constanza, Vice President of Data and Analytics; Amanda Bryant, Director of Operations; Chandler Griffith, Marketing Manager; Alex Shaw, Technical Claims Director of ARU’s subsidiary Agribusiness Risk Services; and Christine Howley, Member Relations Director of Accelerant.ARU was founded in 2016 and quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there, the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a shared and layered and ground-up basis. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

