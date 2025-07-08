ARU Promotes Chandler Griffith to Marketing Manager Amid Continued Growth

Marketing Manager Chandler Griffith, AINS ARU is the U.S. leader in specialty Property insurance product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property insurance product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the promotion of Chandler Griffith, AINS, to Marketing Manager. In this role, Griffith will oversee ARU’s strategic marketing agenda, guide enterprise-level initiatives to enhance brand visibility, and support business expansion across a rapidly evolving market. Her purview will include communications, digital strategy, brand management, and marketing operations for ARU and its affiliated entities.Griffith joined ARU in late 2021, becoming the company’s 9th full-time employee and only dedicated marketing professional. Since then, she has held positions of increasing responsibility, leading both internal and external company messaging, digital advertising, website development, SEO, social media strategy, graphic design, and brand oversight, on behalf of ARU, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Agribusiness Risk Services ( ARS ), and the insurers for which ARU delivers Portfolio Management and Rehabilitation Services In early 2025, Griffith led the successful launch of ARU’s new brand identity, including a redesigned logo, domain, and website. She conceptualized and executed each element to reflect the company’s accelerating market presence and diversification of product offerings. Under her stewardship, marketing performance has consistently surpassed industry benchmarks, contributing to broader brand recognition and increased engagement across target audiences. Beyond her external marketing accomplishments, Griffith has played a pivotal role in strengthening internal communications and stakeholder engagement in ARU’s fully remote operating environment. She spearheaded the selection and implementation of a company-wide intranet to consolidate resources and improve cross-departmental collaboration. Additionally, she developed scalable frameworks for company-wide newsletters, team-building parties, and monthly meetings, promoting transparency, alignment, and cultural cohesion across a growing, geographically distributed workforce.William G. “Will” Johnson III, CEO and Co-Founder of ARU, commented, “It is such a pleasure to recognize Chandler for her professional growth and tremendous contribution to this company. The last four years have been a period of rapid and intense growth for ARU, and Chandler has massively improved the effectiveness of ARU’s branding and messaging, both to external stakeholders and internal team members. The high level of care and precision Chandler puts into the content she creates consistently impresses me, and I also love seeing the strong relationships she has built while supporting our diverse, fast-moving team. Chandler’s new role reflects the confidence we have in her leading our marketing efforts, and I look forward to continuing to grow alongside her.”Chandler Griffith, Marketing Manager, added, “Being part of ARU’s journey from a startup with just nine full-time employees to a national organization with nearly 50 has been transformative. I came in as a newcomer to the insurance industry and have grown immensely alongside the company. ARU has challenged me, invested in my development, and provided countless opportunities to expand my skill set. I’m proud of the waves we’re making in the industry and the brand we’ve built to reflect our momentum. As our product offerings expand and our reach deepens, I look forward to continuing to drive strategic marketing initiatives that elevate our visibility and contribute to ARU’s long-term success.”ARU was founded in 2016 and quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a shared / layered and ground-up basis. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

