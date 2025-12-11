Revenue Online offers digital portal to best tax season experience

Salem, OR—Connecting with the Oregon Department of Revenue through Revenue Online is the most significant step taxpayers can take now to improve their income tax filing experience in 2026.

“We do everything online. That’s how we pay our bills. That’s where we get our news. We use smart TVs for our entertainment and smart phones to connect with each other. It’s a digital world and Revenue Online is the portal to the best safe and secure digital tax experience,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the Personal Tax and Compliance Division for the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Revenue Online is especially useful for the growing number of Oregon taxpayers filing electronic state returns, she said.

Nearly 95 percent of Oregon returns were filed electronically in 2025 and for Oregon taxpayers anxious to claim their share of a $1.41 billion kicker next year, electronic filing will be even more important in 2026, Denison said.

Oregonians can expect delays in the processing of paper-filed personal income tax returns next year, due to the late receipt of tax forms and information from the IRS in late 2025. Processing of paper-filed returns is expected to be delayed until late March, a process that has historically begun in February. Oregon residents who normally mail their tax return to the department should consider using Direct File Oregon, a free filing option available through Revenue Online, or another tax preparation service, to file their return electronically in 2026 for faster processing.

Despite multiple IRS delays, the department expects to be ready to begin processing electronically filed state returns when the IRS opens e-filing for federal returns. The IRS has not yet announced that date.

On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund within two weeks. Those who file paper-returns and request a paper refund check have generally received their refunds within four weeks – a turn around that is expected to be significantly longer in 2026 due to these delays.

For e-filed returns, the department is on track to begin issuing personal income tax refunds on February 15, in line with years past. For paper filed returns, refunds will not start being issued until early April.

Denison encouraged taxpayers who already have a Revenue Online account to log in to their account before tax season to make sure their password is current and double-check things like the address they have on file with the agency and any estimated tax payments they have made.

Oregon taxpayers who don’t have an ROL account should sign up before the 2026 tax season.

“Using Revenue Online is the best way to communicate with us and the quickest way to get your refund. You can access letters we send to you and respond electronically through your Revenue Online account. It will also provide the best experience for taxpayers tracking the processing of their return using the state’s improved ‘Where’s My Refund’ tool,” she said.

Users who are logged in to Revenue Online will have access to upgraded features to the “Where’s My Refund” tool, including clearer messaging about the status of their refund. Early electronic filers should remember that returns will be processed in the order they are received, and the department will begin issuing refunds on February 15. Taxpayers using e-file should wait one week after filing before using the “Where’s My Refund” tool. Taxpayers mailing their return should wait two weeks after the department starts processing paper returns in late March or after mailing their return, whichever is later.

Key taxpayer benefits of having and using a Revenue Online account include:

Access to an upgraded “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

Account status updates including any activity, credits, or balances.

Easy viewing and response to correspondence sent to them by the department.

A secure way to send web messages to department staff, including uploading documents regarding their account.

Simple and free filing of tax returns for certain tax programs—including the Direct File Oregon tool for personal income taxes—and submitting appeals or penalty waiver requests.

Sending payments electronically while being able to save their information for future use.

Viewing activity from previous tax periods and generating Personal Income Tax transcripts.

Creating an account is simple. Go to Revenue Online, click Sign Up in the box at the top right and follow the prompts. Taxpayers who need help can watch a how to video or ask the department’s virtual assistant Doug, for assistance.

To help safeguard taxpayer’s personal information, the department encourages taxpayers to enable two-factor authentication when setting up their account. Taxpayers can choose to receive security codes through a trusted authentication app – such as Google Authenticator – or opt to receive codes via text message or email. These added layers of protection make it significantly harder for unauthorized users to access your account. Now is a great time to review your security settings and choose the method that works best for you.

Other important steps taxpayers can take now to improve their filing experience next year include:

Gathering and organizing tax records.

Using a bank account and direct deposit to get refunds quicker.

Making sure they have filed a 2024 return so they can claim their kicker.

Choosing a reputable tax return preparer

A full guide to preparing now tax season can be found on the Department of Revenue website.

Denison also pointed out that free help filing a return is available for those who need it.

Taxpayers can also signup for the new “Oregon Tax Tips” direct email newsletter to keep up with information about tax return filing and how to claim helpful tax credits.