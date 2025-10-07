Microsanj Expands Global Presence Through 2025 Sponsorships and Exhibits

Microsanj, a pioneer in ultrafast thermal characterization solutions, announced today its participation in five major international conferences this fall.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsanj, a pioneer in ultrafast thermal characterization solutions, announced today its participation in five major international conferences this fall, underscoring its commitment to advancing thermal metrology, reliability, and packaging innovation in microelectronics.

October 14–16 | IEEE PAINE 2025 | Platinum Sponsor & Speaker

The IEEE PAINE Conference brings together researchers and practitioners from academia, industry, and government to address advances in hardware security, inspection, and supply chain assurance of electronics.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Microsanj will host a booth highlighting its newly released POSH-TDTR ultrafast thermoreflectance system, designed for advanced thermal characterization.

In addition, Mo Shakouri, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of Microsanj, will deliver the talk:

“Buried Truths: Limitations and Opportunities in Non-Invasive Thermal Analysis for 2.5D/3D ICs” — offering insights into the opportunities and challenges of optical thermal analysis for reliability assurance and failure analysis of advanced integrated circuits.

“IEEE PAINE brings together metrologists, security researchers, and test houses to explore the latest industry trends. We’re thrilled to have Microsanj showcase their exciting work with our community.”

— Navid Asadi, Associate Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Florida (affiliated with the Materials Science and Engineering Department)

October 28–30 | InterPACK 2025 | Silver Sponsor & Exhibitor

As a Silver Sponsor of InterPACK, the premier international conference on electronics packaging and heterogeneous integration, Microsanj will showcase live demonstrations of its POSH-TDTR platform and GaN thermal analysis solutions.

Conference attendees can experience firsthand how Microsanj’s tools deliver high-resolution insights for addressing device and packaging-level thermal challenges.

November 4-5 | PIC Summit Europe | Sponsor

The photonic chip industry is advancing rapidly, driven by rising demand for high-speed, energy-efficient technologies. Scaling production, applications, and investments is key to sustaining this growth.

At PIC Summit Europe 2025, leaders from across the ecosystem—designers, foundries, OEMs, and investors—come together to shape the future of photonic innovation.

Microsanj is proud to sponsor our partner CN Rood at this event, where they will showcase Microsanj’s advanced thermal imaging and analysis solutions for photonic and semiconductor device research. Attendees can explore how Microsanj’s high-resolution, non-contact thermoreflectance systems deliver precise thermal characterization—critical for optimizing the performance and reliability of photonic chips and integrated devices.

November 16–20 | ISTFA 2025 | Exhibitor – Booth #714

Microsanj will join the 51st International Symposium for Testing and Failure Analysis (ISTFA) in Pasadena, CA. As the premier event for the microelectronics failure analysis community, ISTFA offers a platform for innovation and collaboration.

Visit Booth #714 to learn more about Microsanj’s portfolio of ultrafast thermal imaging and thermoreflectance solutions designed to accelerate reliability analysis and root-cause diagnostics.

December 2–5 | EPTC 2025 | Bronze Sponsor & Speaker

The IEEE Electronics Packaging Technology Conference (EPTC), the flagship IEEE EPS conference in the Asia-Pacific region, will be held in Singapore. Microsanj is proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of this highly respected global event.

Ali Shakouri, Ph.D., will present:

“Overview of 3D Heterogeneously Integrated Circuit Packaging Characterization Techniques” — a comprehensive survey of structural, mechanical, and thermal techniques used to evaluate thin-film materials, interfaces, and buried 3D geometries in advanced ICs.

About Microsanj

Microsanj delivers advanced thermal metrology solutions for the microelectronics industry. Its flagship POSH-TDTR system enables non-invasive, ultrafast thermoreflectance imaging to characterize thermal properties with unmatched resolution and speed. Leveraging decades of leadership in communications, advanced packaging, and metrology, Microsanj empowers engineers and researchers to overcome the most demanding thermal challenges in modern device design, manufacturing, and reliability assurance.

