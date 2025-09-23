Microsanj Opens European Headquarters in Brussels to Accelerate Thermal Metrology Access Across EU Markets

Microsanj Launches European HQ in Brussels to Expand Thermal Metrology Access

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsanj, a leader in thermal imaging and pioneer of thermoreflectance technology for microelectronics thermal performance measurement, today announced the official opening of its European Headquarters in Brussels. This milestone positions the company better to serve the growing demand for advanced thermal metrology in Europe.

By establishing a presence in the European Union, Microsanj reduces lead times and strengthens regional training and support. The Brussels headquarters reflects Microsanj’s commitment to building a European network of partnerships and collaborations to drive innovation in electronics, communications, and advanced materials.

Why This Expansion Matters

As semiconductor and photonics industries accelerate in Europe, the need for precision thermal characterization tools has never been greater. Thermal challenges now appear at nanometer scales, in thinner materials, and at higher device frequencies. Unaddressed, these challenges can slow innovation, reduce manufacturing yields, and limit product reliability.

Microsanj’s expansion ensures:

• European proximity — faster access to demonstrations, evaluations, and training without the delays of overseas coordination.

• Integrated regional support — collaboration with local distributors and laboratories to provide seamless assistance from proof-of-concept through production deployment.

• Localized resources — the coming launch of a European-focused website designed to deliver region-specific support, educational content, and service information.

This expansion exemplifies Microsanj’s long-term commitment to supporting European semiconductor, electronics, photonics, 5G/6G communications, and advanced materials industries.

A Strong European Partnership Network

Microsanj’s Brussels headquarters is more than a corporate office — it represents a hub of collaboration. The company’s European operations leverage a robust network of academic and industrial partners to ensure that researchers and manufacturers have on-the-ground access to the world’s leading expertise in thermal metrology.

Key elements of the network include:

CN Rood: Hosting Microsanj’s European headquarters, CN Rood provides lab services, sales operations, and technical support. With its strong regional footprint, CN Rood will also serve as a distributor across the BeNeLux and Nordic markets.

University of Bordeaux (Photonique & Matériaux Lab at LOMA): Hosting the development and demonstrations of Microsanj’s POSH-TDTR™ platform, Bordeaux researchers are advancing techniques for thin-film and interface characterization.

UCLouvain Welcome Lab: A platform for hands-on collaboration and training, the Welcome Lab delivers courses and demonstrations using Microsanj’s full portfolio of thermoreflectance imaging tools, preparing both students and industry professionals for next-generation applications.

MPI Corporation: A leader in semiconductor probing systems, MPI partners with Microsanj to integrate thermal imaging and thermoreflectance into advanced probe stations, enabling direct on-wafer thermal measurements.

Regional Distributors and Integrators:

• ATV Systems (Germany) – Automated Probe Integration.

• Electron-MEC (Italy) – sales and technical outreach.

• Exocis (France) – regional representation.

• Hi-Tech RF (Benelux/UK) – RF and microwave solutions provider.

Academic Collaboration: Training the Next Generation

A cornerstone of Microsanj’s European expansion is its commitment to academic partnerships. The Welcome Technological Platform at UCLouvain, led by Professor Jean-Pierre Raskin with Pascal Simon as operational manager, offers European students and researchers hands-on training with advanced thermoreflectance technology.

The lab specializes in on-wafer multiphysics characterization from die level to full 300 mm wafers, across frequencies up to 330 GHz. By integrating Microsanj solutions into state-of-the-art MPI probing systems, UCLouvain enables high-resolution thermoreflectance analysis directly on semiconductor wafers — an invaluable tool for both academic research and industrial innovation.

Similarly, the University of Bordeaux, under the leadership of Professor Stefan Dilhaire, advances the POSH-TDTR™ method for localized thermal property measurements. This collaboration brings essential measurement capabilities closer to European designers, giving them the data required for advanced modeling and accurate reliability predictions.

Voices from Across the Network

The strategic expansion is underscored by the perspectives of Microsanj executives and European partners:

Dr. Mo Shakouri, CEO, Microsanj:

“Establishing our European headquarters in Brussels lets customers evaluate our products locally, especially our new, European-collaborated POSH-TDTR™ with our academic partners, the University of Bordeaux and UCLouvain’s Welcome Lab. This collaboration allowed us to move from proof-of-concept to production faster. With CN Rood’s HQ support and regional partners, European teams can access world-class thermal metrology with the speed and service they expect.”

Prof. Stefan Dilhaire, University of Bordeaux:

“Today’s advanced electronic components feature thin nanometre films with tiny hot spots and other unique thermal challenges. Local access to thermal analysis techniques supported by POSH-TDTR technology will enable designers to more quickly obtain the critical information they need for advanced thermal modelling and reliability predictions.”

Prof. Jean-Pierre Raskin, UCLouvain:

“Our collaboration supports education, research, and hands-on training for the next generation of thermal metrology users across Belgium and Europe.”

Dr. Stojan Kanev, General Manager, MPI Advanced Semiconductor Test Division:

“Microsanj’s expansion into Europe is an important step for customers who want to understand and evaluate advanced thermal metrology ahead of time. By combining Microsanj’s unique thermal imaging expertise with MPI’s high-performance probe systems, customers gain the confidence that their requirements will be addressed and validated early in the process.”

Benny Polleunis, CEO, CN Rood:

“Partnering with Microsanj brings local availability, application support, and shorter lead times for customers adopting advanced thermal measurement solutions across Europe.”

Availability and Next Steps

European customers can now arrange demonstrations, obtain technical materials, and connect directly with regional experts through Microsanj’s distributor network and academic partners. Service and support resources tailored to Europe are available online at microsanj.eu. For broader global information, visit microsanj.com.

European Headquarters Contact

Microsanj.eu / CN Rood – Host of Microsanj’s European operations, services, and support.

Email: info@cnrood.com

Phone: +32 2 467 03 50

Address: Z.1 Researchpark 40, 1731 Zellik, Belgium

Regional Distributors:

• EU & UK Strategic – Hi-Tech RF & Microwave Solutions (Netherlands)

• BeNeLux / Nordic – CN Rood (Belgium)

• Italy – Electron-MEC S.R.L. (Milan)

• France – Exocis (Limoges)

• Germany – ATV Systems (Dresden)

About Microsanj

Microsanj is a worldwide leader in thermal imaging and the original developer of thermoreflectance technology for microelectronics thermal performance measurement. Headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing international partner network, Microsanj empowers innovation from early-stage research to production quality assurance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.