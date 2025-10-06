Western Cape Mobility unveils new pedestrian safety signage for the visually impaired, 7 Oct

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the Western Cape Mobility Department will unveil new pedestrian safety signage for the visually impaired in Grassy Park.

This initiative, in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), City of Cape Town Traffic Services, and the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB), aims to improve accessibility and safety for visually impaired pedestrians in the community.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, will lead the engagement.

Media is invited to attend.

Engagement details:

Date: Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Time: 09h00 – 11h00

Venue: League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB), c/o Klip & First Roads, Grassy Park, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 061 447 7851

Tel: 021 483 0178

Ms Muneera Allie

Head of Communication, Western Cape Mobility Department

E-mail: muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 9483

#ServiceDeliveryZA