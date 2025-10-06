Western Cape Mobility unveils new pedestrian safety signage for the visually impaired, 7 Oct
On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the Western Cape Mobility Department will unveil new pedestrian safety signage for the visually impaired in Grassy Park.
This initiative, in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), City of Cape Town Traffic Services, and the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB), aims to improve accessibility and safety for visually impaired pedestrians in the community.
Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, will lead the engagement.
Media is invited to attend.
Engagement details:
Date: Tuesday, 7 October 2025
Time: 09h00 – 11h00
Venue: League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB), c/o Klip & First Roads, Grassy Park, Cape Town
Enquiries:
Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli
Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku
E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 061 447 7851
Tel: 021 483 0178
Ms Muneera Allie
Head of Communication, Western Cape Mobility Department
E-mail: muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za
Tel: 021 483 9483
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.