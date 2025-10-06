Governor Stein Celebrates Exceptional Athletes and Coaches at Long Leaf Pine Presentation

NORTH CAROLINA, October 6 - On Friday, Governor Josh Stein inducted six people into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine for their contributions to the State of North Carolina.

“These exceptional athletes and coaches have strengthened our state through their outstanding achievements and their leadership on and off the field and court,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to honor their contributions to our state in the field of athletics.”

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine honorees are as follows: