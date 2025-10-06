Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,226 in the last 365 days.

Governor Stein Lifts State of Emergency for Hurricane Imelda

NORTH CAROLINA, October 6 - Governor Stein released the following statement after lifting the State of Emergency for Hurricane Imelda:  

“I am relieved that Hurricane Imelda remained offshore and that a State of Emergency is no longer necessary. Although coastal communities experienced impacts from Imelda, local emergency managers, first responders, and members of the NC DOT were well equipped to quickly address any needs. I am grateful to our brave North Carolina Search and Rescue Teams, members of the National Guard, and the State Emergency Response Team for staying prepared.”  

Click here to read Executive Order No. 28: Notice of Termination of Executive Order 26. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Stein Lifts State of Emergency for Hurricane Imelda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more