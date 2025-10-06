Thanksgiving Weekend: What's Open & Closed

All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 13 and will reopen on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, and safety issues, please call 905-546-2489 (CITY).

City Service Closures (October 13)

Adult Day Program at Macassa Lodge

Animal Services Office and Shelter

ATS Customer Service Office

Child and Adolescent Walk-in Clinic

Community Recycling Centres

Dental clinics and bus

Hamilton Civic Museums

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

Hamilton Municipal Parking System Office Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will not enforce routine matters or complaints from Sunday, October 12 at 11:59 pm until Tuesday, October 14 at 8 am. Enforcement of health and safety, and noise by-laws will continue throughout the weekend with reduced hours.

Hamilton Public Library branches (also closed Sunday, October 12). Visit hpl.ca for virtual services.

Service Adjustments

Hamilton Street Railway (HSR)

Operating on a Sunday schedule.

Last downtown departure at approximately midnight.

MyRide in Waterdown and Trans-Cab will operate on a Sunday schedule.

For assistance, call 905-546-2489. Phone service is available 7 days a week, including holidays, from 7:30 am to 8 pm.

DARTS

Holiday service hours in effect.

All subscription trips cancelled, except dialysis.

Book in advance if travel is needed.

Waste Collection

No waste collection (garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste or bulk garbage) on October 13.

Collection will occur one day later for the rest of the week.

Waste must be at the curb by 7 am on your collection day.

Community Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Additional Information