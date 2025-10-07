BOSS Laser Announces Sponsorship of Kennedy Space Center’s SmallSat Event at the Center for Space Education

BOSS Laser Logo

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Laser, a leader in advancing American-made laser cutting and engraving systems, is proud to announce its Platinum Presenting Sponsorship of the 4th Annual SmallSat Education Conference, held at the Center for Space Education at Kennedy Space Center. The event, taking place October 25 - 26, 2025, brings together students, educators, and researchers to explore the future of space technology and innovation.The conference offers middle school, high school, and college students an unparalleled hands-on experience with aerospace-focused workshops and interactive learning sessions. Attendees will engage with a wide array of topics, including CubeSat projects, space debris management, artificial intelligence, robotics, Arduino programming, soldering, process management, and High-Altitude and Pico Balloon projects.Keynote presentations will be delivered by Dr. Norman Fitz-Coy of the University of Florida and the Honorable Charles Bolden Jr., 12th NASA Administrator, providing inspiration and insight from leaders in space research and exploration. The conference remains affordable and accessible, with student registration priced at $35 for the full two-day event, including access to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Adult attendees accompanying students, such as parents and educators, may attend for $45, while general public tickets are available for $100.BOSS Laser’s sponsorship underscores the company’s commitment to education and workforce development. “BOSS Laser is leading by example right here on the Space Coast of Florida,” said Todd Rice, CEO of BOSS Laser. “We are honored to join the SmallSat Education Conference at the Kennedy Space Center to positively impact youth and the future workforce through hands-on learning that inspires the innovators of tomorrow.”The SmallSat Education Conference has grown rapidly, hosting 600 attendees last year and poised to surpass that number this year. The mission is clear: to inspire the next generation of innovators and prepare students for careers in aerospace, engineering, and technology.About BOSS LaserFounded in 2012, BOSS Laser designs, engineers, and now advances American-made laser cutting and engraving systems trusted by thousands of customers nationwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. Known for power, accuracy, and reliability, BOSS continues to redefine what’s possible in laser technology, delivering innovative solutions built for creators, manufacturers, and mission-critical users alike. For more information, visit BOSSLaser.com.About SmallSat Education ConferenceThe SmallSat Education Conference is an annual event held at the Kennedy Space Center, providing educators and students from middle school through college with hands-on opportunities to explore aerospace, satellite technology, and space science. The conference features workshops, presentations, and keynote addresses from leading experts, including students, researchers, and industry professionals. Its mission is to inspire the next generation of innovators while fostering collaboration, creativity, and a passion for STEM education. For more information, visit SmallSatEducation.org.###

