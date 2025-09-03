BOSS Laser Launches Proprietary U.S. Software

BOSS Laser Logo

Showcasing Next-Generation Laser Systems at FABTECH 2025

Launching our own U.S.-based software means we’re no longer just building machines in America—we’re advancing them with American ingenuity.” — Todd Rice, CEO

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Laser, a leader in advancing American-made laser cutting and engraving systems, today announced the launch of its proprietary U.S. developed software platform, strengthening its position as an innovator in precision, reliability, and flexibility. As part of this launch, BOSS Laser will showcase its new and improved line of robotics laser machinery along with its U.S. based software at FABTECH 2025—the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event in North America—giving attendees the first opportunity to experience the innovation live and place initial orders.The rollout of BOSS Cam software is the culmination of a team-wide focus paired with three years of research & development investments. The new software rollout is paired with the introduction of three levels of customization designed to power the next generation of laser performance across professional, industrial, and military applications.Three Levels of Industry Leading PerformanceProfessional Grade – Built for creators, businesses, and workshops, this foundation tier delivers reliable, powerful performance. Users can also upgrade to the U.S. Software package for enhanced tools and expanded functionality.Industrial Grade with U.S. Software – Designed for manufacturers, fabricators, and universities that demand flexibility and efficiency, this level introduces advanced customization, automation-ready workflows, and scalable production capabilities.Military Grade with U.S. Software – The highest tier of durability and precision, engineered for mission-critical applications. Military-grade BOSS systems deliver unmatched power, accuracy, and security—all proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.“Launching our own U.S.-based software means we’re no longer just building machines in America—we’re advancing them with American ingenuity,” said Todd Rice, CEO of BOSS Laser. “This new platform elevates what’s possible for every client—whether you’re a professional shop, an industrial facility, or a military partner. Our message is simple: You’re the BOSS. We have options.”With the introduction of its proprietary U.S. software and three performance levels—Professional, Industrial, and Military—BOSS Laser is setting a new standard for flexibility and innovation in laser technology . Serving clients globally, BOSS now offers more options than ever to tailor systems to mission, workflow, and scale—all with the trust and reliability of an American-made solution.About BOSS LaserFounded in 2012, BOSS Laser designs, engineers, and now advances American-made laser cutting and engraving systems trusted by thousands of customers nationwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. Known for power, accuracy, and reliability, BOSS continues to redefine what’s possible in laser technology, delivering innovative solutions built for creators, manufacturers, and mission-critical users alike.For more information, visit BOSSLaser.com

