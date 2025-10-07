Unlimited Awesome & YOUNGA Launch Global AI Education Alliance to Equip One Million Youth for the Future of Work

Unlimited Awesome and Younga Logos

The partnership combines Unlimited Awesome’s Adaptive AI Learning Companion with YOUNGA’s global community, creating a success pathway for young changemakers.

This partnership isn’t about preparing youth for the future; it’s about empowering them to build it” — Alan Smithson, Founder & CEO, Unlimited Awesome

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With artificial intelligence transforming every sector of the global economy, two pioneers are joining forces to ensure the next generation isn’t left behind. Unlimited Awesome , a revolutionary AI-powered education system, and YOUNGA , a premier global impact platform for next-gen development, today announced a strategic alliance to prepare one million young people with future-proof skills by 2030.The partnership combines Unlimited Awesome’s Adaptive AI Learning Companion, over 175 world-class mentors, and a startup incubator model with YOUNGA’s global community spanning 185+ countries, creating an unprecedented pathway for young changemakers to learn, lead, and launch real-world impact.Future-Proof Curriculum – Combining YOUNGA’s Changemaker program, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and Unlimited Awesome’s Six Castles of Success, students gain the skills—from perseverance and entrepreneurship to environmental sustainability—to thrive in an AI-driven economy.Human + AI Learning Model – Personalized AI tutors paired with human coaches provide scalable, adaptive education that accelerates skill mastery while preserving human mentorship.Global Inclusive Access – Through global scholarship programs, students from underserved regions gain the same opportunities as their peers worldwide.“Education is the currency of the future. Partnering with Unlimited Awesome allows us to scale our next-gen upskilling programs with AI while bridging opportunity gaps so every young person can access the future skills and confidence to lead change.” Kelly Lovell, Founder & CEO, YOUNGA“This partnership isn’t about preparing youth for the future; it’s about empowering them to build it. Together with YOUNGA, we’re giving the next generation the tools to solve humanity’s greatest challenges and create a world where innovation and impact go hand-in-hand.” Alan Smithson, Founder & CEO, Unlimited AwesomeWhy It Matters - More than 1.2 billion young people are entering the workforce this decade, yet over half will lack the skills needed for jobs shaped by AI, automation, and climate change. By uniting AI-driven personalized education with a trusted global network of changemakers, Unlimited Awesome and YOUNGA are positioning youth not just as participants in the future but as its architects.About Unlimited AwesomeUnlimited Awesome is a next-generation education system that combines AI-driven personalized tutors, world-class mentors, and real-world challenges. Through a gamified virtual campus, students earn badges, launch ventures, and receive equity upon success, equipping them with skills in perseverance, creative problem-solving, teamwork, economic responsibility, social impact, and environmental sustainability. Learn more at unlimitedawesome.com.About YOUNGAYOUNGAis a global impact platform for next-gen development, equipping young changemakers with the skills, recognition, and pathways to co-create solutions for a better future. Its global community spans 185+ countries, driving youth-led action for the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through action-based learning, peer collaboration, and verified changemaker credentials, YOUNGA transforms next-gen potential into measurable impact. Learn more at youngaglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.