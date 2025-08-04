Alan Smithson announcing the launch of Unlimited Awesome in Dubai Unlimited Awesome Logo

Unlimited Awesome, a new AI education system, launches in Dubai with Right Arms Project & PhilSocial

We’re building a new education blueprint for human flourishing in an age of exponential growth” — Julie Smithson, Founder, Unlimited Awesome

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of Unlimited Awesome , a groundbreaking global education platform with a mission to ‘unlock the full potential of humanity’.Unlimited Awesome, a new AI education system, is designed to revolutionize how the world learns, earns, and grows. The company has partnered with Right Arms 3.0, a global distributed autonomous organization (DAO) and launched during an exclusive Web3 changemakers ceremony in Dubai. Unlimited Awesome Co-Founder Alan Smithson took the stage alongside other partners who were honoured for building purpose-led innovation in the age of AI and blockchain.Unlimited Awesome combines the expertise of leading mentors and the power of artificial intelligence, immersive XR environments, and blockchain-based token systems to create an education ecosystem where learners earn, contribute, and build equity in their future.“By leveraging technology and the democratizing promise of Web3, we’re reimagining education as a global, inclusive, and empowering experience for all.” said Julie Smithson, Co-Founder of Unlimited Awesome.Unlimited Awesome Platform Highlights- Customized AI Tutor: Personalized learning journeys guided by intelligent virtual coaches.- Industry Mentors: 150+ World-class business and technology leaders with vast real-world experience.- Learn-to-Earn Economy: Students earn tokens and badges for achievements, leadership, and collaboration.- Blockchain Credentials: Skills and progress are transparently recorded and owned by the learner.- Immersive Learning: Gamified lessons in virtual worlds aligned with real-world skills and impact.- Student Investment Fund: A DAO-based fund to invest in student-led projects and companies.The launch was hosted by Right Arms alongside MinerX, a Bitcoin accelerator, and PhilSocial, a next-generation social media platform that rewards users for their engagement and empowers them to support causes they care about through seamless giving. The partnership highlights Unlimited Awesome’s commitment to radical inclusion, measurable impact, and the responsible use of AI for the greater good.“This is the education model the world has been waiting for, a decentralized, inclusive, and economically empowering one,” said Professor Jeffrey Gan, Founder of Right Arms 3.0. “We are proud to support this next-generation system that gives learners everywhere a stake in their future.”About Unlimited AwesomeUnlimited Awesome is a next-generation education system combining AI-driven personalized tutors, human-led mentors, and real-world challenges. Students learn perseverance, creative problem-solving, teamwork, economic responsibility, social impact, and environmental sustainability. https://unlimitedawesome.com About Right Arms 3.0Right Arms 3.0 is a decentralized DAO with over $9B AUM focused on empowering people to build wealth through a Web3-enabled platform for digital products. The Right Arms community exceeds 8 million, with over 70,000 active distributors worldwide. https://www.rightarms.io/ About PhilSocialPhilSocial is a blockchain-powered social media platform and give-to-earn app that empowers 250,000 individuals (and counting) worldwide. PhilSocial is a decentralized social platform that merges the best of social media with the best of humanity. https://philsocial.io/

