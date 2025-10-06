Priority x ImproviPay: A Smarter Way for Contractors to Get Paid

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Payments Local has always believed that businesses deserve better when it comes to payments. That’s why they are excited to announce a new partnership with Improvifi, the leader in contractor finance and business solutions. Together, the companies are making it easier for merchants and contractors to grow smarter, save more, and keep their hard-earned revenue.With this partnership, the companies are bringing businesses a powerful combination, Improvifi’s ImproviPay platform and Priority Payments Local’s trusted payment infrastructure. The result is a smarter, seamless solution that eliminates unnecessary credit card processing fees and gives contractors and home service providers the tools they need to grow.“Contractors and service professionals work hard to build their businesses, and they deserve a payment solution that works just as hard for them. By teaming up with Improvifi for their ImproviPay platform, we’re delivering a transparent, compliant, and seamless way to accept core payment types like bankcard, debit, and ACH while improving cash flow. This partnership is about empowering local service providers with the tools needed to retain more of their earnings, run smarter operations, and focus on what they do best—serving their customers,” said Angelo Mendola, COO of Priority Payments Local.“At Improvifi, our mission has always been to give contractors the tools they need to win more jobs, grow their businesses, and simplify the financial side of running their operations. By integrating ImproviPay with Priority Payments Local, we are creating a best-in-class solution that eliminates unnecessary fees, speeds up cash flow, and puts contractors in control of their payments. This partnership allows us to continue delivering on our promise: Lending, Training, Support, and now, seamless Technology that keeps contractors ahead of the competition,” said Chris Scoville, CEO of Improvifi.About Priority Payments Local: Priority Payments Local is a merchant-focused company established in 2013 that provides payment processing services for businesses of all types and sizes. The company offers a range of technological solutions, including POS systems, virtual terminals, and developer-friendly APIs, to facilitate various payment methods. Learn more at www.pplocal.com About Improvifi: ImproviPay, powered by Improvifi, is a trusted platform designed for contractors and home service providers. It offers simple, contractor-friendly financing tools to streamline billing and payments while improving cash flow and eliminating costly inefficiencies. Learn more at www.improvifi.com

