Priority x Lobbie: Lower Processing Costs, Better Patient Experience

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Payments Local is dedicated to delivering payment solutions that promote transparency and efficiency. As part of this commitment, they are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Lobbie, a fast-growing healthcare SaaS company delivering a fully integrated EMR platform, digital intake, e-prescribing, payments, and operational tools to over 1,200 clinics nationwide. With this collaboration, healthcare organizations will be empowered to streamline operations, eliminate unnecessary costs, and focus more on patient care.This partnership combines Priority Payments Local’s trusted payment infrastructure with Lobbie’s modern, modular healthcare platform. The result is a smarter, seamless solution that reduces credit card processing fees while giving practices the tools needed to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance the patient experience.“At Priority Payments Local, our mission has always been to give businesses the freedom to grow without being weighed down by unnecessary costs. Partnering with Lobbie brings together our proven payment infrastructure and their state-of-the-art medical SaaS platform to deliver smarter, seamless solutions. Together, we’re not just providing advanced payment technology—we’re helping medical professionals keep more of their hard-earned revenue and unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Angelo Mendola, COO of Priority Payments Local.“Lobbie was built to help healthcare practices focus on what matters most—caring for patients, not fighting software or paperwork. Partnering with Priority Payments Local allows us to extend that mission by removing payment complexity and ensuring providers keep more of their revenue. With our modern open architecture, we simplify and accelerate both the partner experience and the end user experience. Together, we’re streamlining healthcare operations and driving real value for practices and their patients,” said Christian Willi, Co-Founder of Lobbie.About Priority Payments Local: Priority Payments Local is a merchant-focused company established in 2013 that provides payment processing services for businesses of all types and sizes. The company offers a range of technological solutions, including POS systems, virtual terminals, and developer-friendly APIs, to facilitate various payment methods. Learn more at www.pplocal.com About Lobbie: Lobbie, Inc. is a fast-growing healthcare SaaS company delivering a fully integrated EMR platform, digital intake, e-prescribing, payments, and operational tools to over 1,200 clinics nationwide. With industry-leading sales conversion metrics, Lobbie helps healthcare providers streamline workflows, improve compliance, and enhance patient experience. Its modern, modular system is trusted by multi-site operators, enterprise groups, and high-growth care models across the U.S. Learn more at www.lobbie.com

