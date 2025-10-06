New Philanthropy Initiative Launches to Strengthen Underserved Nonprofits in NYC

SVP NYC is redefining what philanthropy looks like in New York The problem that needs to be solved one city at a time!

Uniting Passion and Purpose to Empower Grassroots Nonprofits and Build a More Equitable New York City

Too often, small grassroots nonprofits are overlooked, even though they’re the ones closest to the challenges. SVP NYC is here to change that, by investing in their capacity and their leadership.” — Danette O'Connell

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nonprofit Collective Foundation (NCF) today announced the launch of Social Venture Partners New York City (SVP NYC), bringing a proven global model of equity-centered, high-impact philanthropy to one of the world’s most dynamic nonprofit ecosystems.Across the U.S., 85% of nonprofits operate on under $1 million annually, limiting their ability to innovate or sustain critical missions. In New York alone, more than 33,500 nonprofits—many led by and serving communities of color—employ 1.3 million people and generate nearly $97 billion in wages, yet too many remain chronically underfunded.A Catalyst for Equitable PhilanthropySVP NYC reimagines giving as a long-term, equity-centered, and trust-based partnership:● Transformative, not transactional — multi-year capacity-building support.● Community-led change — centering those closest to the challenges.● Global reach, local depth — connecting NYC nonprofits to a worldwide network.A Proven ModelThe SVP global network has moved $90M+ in mostly unrestricted funding, contributed hundreds of thousands of skilled volunteer hours, and strengthened leadership capacity for thousands of nonprofit leaders.“New York City is home to extraordinary nonprofits and community leaders already working toward a more just and equitable city,” said Danette O’Connell, CEO of NCF and SVP NYC. “We are here to join that effort, bringing global experience, deep partnerships, and a commitment to help nonprofits grow stronger and scale their impact.”Join UsSVP New York City will officially launch on November 13, 2025, in New York City, bringing together community leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers. For more information or to become a founding partner, visit SVP NYC | Empowering Grassroots Nonprofits Through Collaborative Philanthropy.About NCFThe Nonprofit Collective Foundation empowers grassroots nonprofits, especially those under $1M in revenue, through capacity-building, unrestricted funding, and cross-sector collaboration.About SVPSocial Venture Partners is a global network of more than 30 affiliates across five countries working to reimagine philanthropy as a force for equity, systems change, and community power by equipping donors to give in ways that are equity-centered, trust-based, and community-led.

