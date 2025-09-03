New Philanthropy Initiative Launches to Strengthen Underserved Nonprofits in NYC The Nonprofit Collective Foundation empowers grassroots nonprofits.

Across the U.S., 85% of nonprofits operate on under $1 million annually, limiting their ability to innovate or sustain critical missions

SARASOTA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Danette O’Connell, CEONonprofit Collective Foundation dba SVP New York Citydanette@svpnyc.org | www.SVPNYC.org New Philanthropy Initiative Launches to Strengthen Underserved Nonprofits in NYCThe Nonprofit Collective Foundation (NCF) today announced the launch of Social Venture Partners New York City (SVP NYC), bringing a proven global model of equity-centered, high-impact philanthropy to one of the world’s most dynamic nonprofit ecosystems.Across the U.S., 85% of nonprofits operate on under $1 million annually, limiting their ability to innovate or sustain critical missions. In New York alone, more than 33,500 nonprofits—many led by and serving communities of color—employ 1.3 million people and generate nearly $97 billion in wages, yet too many remain chronically underfunded.A Catalyst for Equitable PhilanthropySVP NYC reimagines giving as long-term, equity-centered and trust-based partnership:● Transformative, not transactional — multi-year capacity-building support.● Community-led change — centering those closest to the challenges.● Global reach, local depth — connecting NYC nonprofits to a worldwide network.A Proven Model The SVP global network has moved $90M+ in mostly unrestricted funding, contributed hundreds of thousands of skilled volunteer hours, and strengthened leadership capacity for thousands of nonprofit leaders.“New York City is home to extraordinary nonprofits and community leaders already working toward a more just and equitable city,” said Danette O’Connell, CEO of NCF and SVP NYC. “We are here to join that effort—bringing global experience, deep partnerships, and a commitment to help nonprofits grow stronger and scale their impact.”Join UsSVP New York City will officially launch on November 13, 2025, in New York City, bringing together community leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers. For more information or to become a founding partner, visit www.SVPNYC.org About NCFThe Nonprofit Collective Foundation empowers grassroots nonprofits, especially those under $1M in revenue—through capacity-building, unrestricted funding, and cross-sector collaboration.About SVPSocial Venture Partners is a global network of more than 30 affiliates across 5 countries working to reimagine philanthropy as a force for equity, systems change, and community power by equipping donors to give in ways that are equity-centered, trust-based, and community-led.

