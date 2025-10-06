Bitcoin Enters the Boardroom

The first German company with a Bitcoin treasury sees corporate interest in digital reserves accelerating worldwide.

Traditional finance is waking up — interest in Bitcoin as a balance sheet asset is growing faster than expected.” — Tobias Evertz

FRANKFURT, HESSEN, GERMANY, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin is reaching the executive suite. Evertz Pharma , the first German company to adopt a strategic Bitcoin reserve, observes a clear shift in corporate sentiment: more CFOs and institutional decision-makers are beginning to view Bitcoin not as a risk, but as a foundation for long-term financial stability and strategic foresight.“Over the past few months, something has changed,” says Tobias Evertz, CFO of Evertz Pharma.“What was once considered experimental is now being discussed as a legitimate reserve strategy. The conversations taking place in large companies today would have been unthinkable two years ago.”In May 2025, Evertz Pharma acquired an additional 100 Bitcoin as part of its corporate treasury strategy – a move that signaled confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. Since then, the company has observed a growing corporate dialogue on Bitcoin’s potential role in modern treasury management.“Momentum is building — Bitcoin is entering mainstream financial discussions faster than expected,” Tobias Evertz (CFO) adds.Bitcoin as a Strategic Response to a Changing Financial LandscapeEvertz Pharma views Bitcoin as a core pillar of a forward-looking corporate strategy.“Bitcoin forces companies to rethink money itself,” Dominik Evertz, CEO of Evertz Pharma explains.“It’s not about short-term speculation – it’s about long-term independence and resilience. Those who understand its mechanics today will have a clear advantage tomorrow.”Evertz Pharma’s approach mirrors the long-term vision seen in companies like Strategy (MicroStrategy).“Bitcoin is not a marketing move — it’s a strategic foundation for financial sovereignty,” Dominik Evertz (CEO) says.For Evertz Pharma, Bitcoin represents not just an asset, but a monetary philosophy – a scarce, decentralized, and globally accessible store of value that operates outside traditional financial systems.Key Facts- May 2025: Evertz Pharma expanded its corporate reserve by acquiring an additional 100 BTC.- Objective: Hedge against inflation and currency debasement; strengthen financial sovereignty.- Industry Trend: Increasing openness among corporations to consider Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.- Strategy: Long-term, risk-conscious integration of Bitcoin into corporate balance sheets.About Evertz PharmaEvertz Pharma is an innovation-driven company based in Germany, best known for its Biovolen brand of natural skincare products.The company focuses on natural health solutions, preventive wellness, and digital financial strategies.By integrating Bitcoin into its corporate reserves early, Evertz Pharma has positioned itself as a pioneer in financial innovation among European companies.Disclaimer: This release does not constitute investment advice or a forecast of future Bitcoin price developments. This statement is informational and not investment advice; it does not urge or recommend any market action.

