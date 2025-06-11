Evertz Pharma GmbH: First German Company with Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Acquires Additional 100 BTC

Evertz Pharma buys 100 Bitcoin

With this purchase, the company expands its digital reserve and continues to develop additional acquisition strategies.

We will continue to invest corporate profits in Bitcoin and are constantly evaluating additional ways to increase our holdings sustainably.” — Tobias Evertz

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evertz Pharma GmbH, a specialist in premium cosmetics made with natural active ingredients, acquired an additional 100 Bitcoin (BTC) in May 2025, valued at approximately €10 million (~US $10.8 million), for its group-wide treasury portfolio. This move reinforces the Bitcoin strategy the company began in 2020 and makes Evertz Pharma the first German company to adopt a dedicated Bitcoin-reserve strategy.Dominik Evertz, Managing Director of Evertz Pharma GmbH: "Our mission is to promote natural beauty on a scientific foundation. The same future-focused mindset shapes our financial strategy: Bitcoin, as a scarce and globally tradable asset, complements our reserves and strengthens the long-term resilience of our company."Tobias Evertz, Group CFO of the Evertz Group: "We will continue to invest corporate profits in Bitcoin and are constantly evaluating additional ways to increase our holdings sustainably."Background on the Bitcoin StrategyEvertz Group’s journey with Bitcoin began on December 21, 2020, when the company made its first investment, purchasing Bitcoin worth €2 million at an average price of around €19,200 per BTC. This laid the foundation for its digital asset reserve.Since then, Evertz Pharma has pursued a consistent approach: portions of corporate profits have been regularly allocated to additional Bitcoin purchases. Step by step, the company has expanded its reserve while simultaneously strengthening its financial resilience.A major milestone followed in May 2025 with the acquisition of an additional 100 Bitcoin, valued at roughly €10 million. This significant increase not only reaffirms the company's long-term commitment but also highlights its strategic focus on integrating digital assets into its treasury management.And the strategy is far from complete. Evertz Pharma plans to continue deploying excess liquidity and suitable financial instruments to further expand its Bitcoin position. The overarching goal is to build a robust and modern financial foundation for the future.Market PerspectiveAs a privately held company, Evertz Pharma differs fundamentally from publicly traded Bitcoin pioneers such as MicroStrategy or Metaplanet. Nonetheless, their experience shows that a disciplined Bitcoin-reserve strategy can succeed at scale. Evertz Pharma adopts key principles from these models while tailoring them to a German family-owned enterprise.Strategic BenefitsBitcoin serves Evertz Pharma GmbH as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. Acting as a digital counterpart to gold, Bitcoin helps preserve corporate capital and ensures long-term financial stability. With Bitcoin’s deep market liquidity, the company can make rapid reallocations without the burden of storage or delivery costs. At the same time, Bitcoin contributes to the diversification of corporate reserves.As a nature-centric and tech-savvy company, Evertz Pharma combines ingredient expertise with forward-thinking financial management. Integrating innovative financial strategies like the Bitcoin reserve not only strengthens the company’s financial base but also supports a future-oriented brand image."Bitcoin is not just an investment for us but a strategic asset that perfectly complements our vision of stability and future resilience. At the same time, we are aligning our financial strategy with the needs of a modern, sustainably operating company", adds Dominik Evertz, Managing Director of Evertz Pharma GmbH.About Evertz Pharma GmbHEvertz Pharma GmbH is a German cosmetics company focused on naturally derived active ingredients, dermatological efficacy, and sustainable supply chains. Part of the privately owned Evertz Holding, the company combines scientific expertise, ecological responsibility, and forward-looking financial structures. For more information visit: https://evertz-pharma.de/

