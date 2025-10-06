Heartfelt Media Group Releases First Album for Streaming and CD

Heartfelt Media Group Volume 1

Heartfelt Media Group has completed its first (compilation) album featuring a wide variety of genres. It is available on streaming and coming soon to CD.

WAYLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartfelt Media Group Volume 1 is a compilation album now available on Spotify and other major streaming platforms. From the traditional country "You Showed Me Love" to the high energy Christian dance/EDM song "Forgiving Eyes", there's bound to be something for just about everyone on this debut release. The streaming album contains 24 tracks while the upcoming CD release will also include a bonus track: a fun, evangelicalized version of the 1980s Juicy Fruit gum jingle called "Spirit Fruit", targeted at Christian youth groups. Other highlights include a new rendition of the song "Praise You Father" popularized by the Maranatha Singers, this time featuring sounds of a children's choir. More standout tracks include the album opener "Without You" and the retro-1960s nod to The Byrds, "Chosen Generation".Heartfelt Media Group Volume 1 features "Heartfelt Digital Artistry" on many of the album tracks. According Dan Parks of Heartfelt Media Group, "The Heartfelt Digital Ensemble (referred to as Heartfelt Digital Artistry or HDA on some releases) is the human-designed and guided use of artificial intelligence, along with other means of production and sometimes natural elements, to create high-quality, natural sounding and/or appearing media. That media is primarily human-sourced."The About Us statement on Heartfelt Media Group's website, heartfeltmg.com , states:Heartfelt Media Group (HMG) is simply and sincerely as it sounds. This creative and collaborative media production association has decades of close involvement together in a variety of original musical creations and stylings, as well as video and other visual artistry. It all comes not only from the mind, but very deeply from the heart. The clear primary purpose of HMG is to honor and serve God, pleasing Him through our gifts He's given us, and in faithfully doing so to bless, move, encourage, teach and build up all those we can. Some of HMG's offerings are also meant to promote and provide clean humor, laughter and deep enjoyment as well. We hope you'll find many good things you'll benefit from and enjoy coming from Heartfelt Media Group, and share them with others.The CD release is planned for distribution on Amazon.com

Road To Yesterday

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.