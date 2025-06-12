Media Group Seeking Volunteers to Join Virtual Choir Singing Pro-Life Anthem

Heartfelt Media Group

WAYLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartfelt Media Group is calling on singers of all backgrounds to join a virtual community chorus for an upcoming song release affirming the sanctity of life.Participants can visit rescue.heartfeltmg.com to receive a demo version of the song and instructions for submitting audio/video recordings. Besides a decent singing ability, a smartphone or other quality video recording device plus an mp3 playback device with earbuds or earphones (a second phone will do) are all that's needed to take part. There is no obligation to continue participation at any point in the process.“This song is in the tradition of We Are The World, Band Aid and similar such endeavors,” said a Heartfelt Media Group representative, “but in this case, it reminds people of the value of all life.”The song, with the included chorus vocals from participants, is expected to be released on major streaming platforms in late 2025 along with a music video featuring a planned "video wall" of virtual choristers.For more info, visit rescue.heartfeltmg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.