GenH2 CEO Greg Gosnell to Speak at Hydrogen Day 2025 Event at The University of Texas Energy Institute on October 8

GenH2 Logo Greg Gosnell CEO of GenH2

“Between Two Cacti” Conversation to Explore Big Ideas Shaping the Energy Future

I look forward to sitting down with Brian to discuss the big ideas that are shaping the future of clean energy, the potential of hydrogen, and the roadmap to large-scale adoption” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a Path2 Hydrogen Company (PTHH) and leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, today announced that Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2, will be a featured speaker at Hydrogen Day 2025, presented by the Energy Institute at The University of Texas in Austin. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 8, at 5 p.m.Celebrated annually on October 8 (10/08) to align with hydrogen’s atomic weight (1.008 amu), Hydrogen Day shines a national spotlight on hydrogen as a critical energy carrier. Hydrogen Day 2025 at The University of Texas will bring together leaders from industry, government, and academia to advance dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in the hydrogen sector.Gosnell will join Brian Korgel, Director of the Energy Institute and Rashid Engineering Regents Chair Professor in the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering, for a fireside conversation titled “Between Two Cacti: The Emerging Global Hydrogen Market.”“Between two Cacti” is part of a robust agenda of expert panels, fireside chats, and technical talks, all focused on hydrogen’s role in advancing decarbonization, ensuring energy security, and fueling innovation.“I look forward to sitting down with Brian to discuss the big ideas that are shaping the future of clean energy, the potential of hydrogen, and the roadmap to large-scale adoption,” said Gosnell.About GenH2 ( www.genh2.com ) GenH2 Corp., is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About The Energy InstituteThe Energy Institute serves as a convener of expertise at The University of Texas at Austin and across the region to enable and lead significant and strategic energy research and education collaboration between academic, community, government, and industry partners. The Energy Institute helps support UT’s students and over 450 faculty and research staff from UT’s top-ranked programs and centers in engineering, business, geosciences, natural sciences, architecture, law, and public affairs. For more information, visit https://energy.utexas.edu/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.