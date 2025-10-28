GenH2 Executives to Speak at HYSKY Society’s Third Annual FLYING HY Virtual Conference

GenH2 Logo Josh McMorrow, Path2 Hydrogen CEO and GenH2 Executive Chairman Cullen Hall, GenH2 Vice President of Product Development

HYSKY Zoom Event on November 5 is World’s Premier Hydrogen Aviation Conference; Featuring GenH2 Chairman Josh McMorrow and VP Product Development Cullen Hall

I’m excited to be a part of FLYING HY and look forward to discussing the critical role of liquid hydrogen as the optimal infrastructure medium” — Josh McMorrow, Path2 Hydrogen CEO and GenH2 Executive Chairman

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp., a Path2 Hydrogen Company (FRA:PTHH.DE) and global leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that Path2 Hydrogen CEO and GenH2 Executive Chairman Josh McMorrow and Cullen Hall, GenH2’s Vice President of Product Development, will speak at the HYSKY Society’s Third Annual FLYING HY Virtual Conference on November 5, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CDT).McMorrow and Hall will present during Session 3: H2 Aviation Infrastructure (on Airport and Vehicle) from 12:25 to 12:55 p.m. (CDT).Hosted by the nonprofit HYSKY Society, which bridges the gap between hydrogen and aviation, FLYING HY is the world’s top annual hydrogen aviation conference and serves as a hub for innovators, engineers, and policymakers driving the future of clean flight. The event brings together all the facets of the hydrogen aviation ecosystem – from production, logistics, and infrastructure to storage, fuel cells, and aircraft design – creating a collaborative platform for global advancement. More than 300 virtual attendees representing eVTOL and advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, UAVs/drones, WIG craft, lighter-than-air, and space industries are expected to participate.With executive experience at Air Liquide, Energy Vault, and Weatherford International, McMorrow brings decades of expertise in energy systems and clean technology innovation. He recently presented a HYSKY Monthly webinar on “Liquid Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation” and continues to be a leading voice in the development of hydrogen infrastructure solutions. “I’m excited to be a part of FLYING HY and look forward to discussing the critical role of liquid hydrogen as the optimal infrastructure medium,” said McMorrow. “Engaging with global innovators in our field is invaluable as we work to accelerate hydrogen aviation.”Hall, an expert in next-generation liquid hydrogen infrastructure, has been a featured speaker at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo and other leading industry events. “GenH2 continues to push boundaries in zero-loss liquid hydrogen technology—an essential component for aviation’s hydrogen future,” said Hall. “We’re eager to share our advancements and collaborate with others shaping this rapidly growing sector.”For more information, visit GenH2 and HYSKY. To register for the FLYING HY virtual conference, go to FLYING HY registration.About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at https://genh2.com/ About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About HYSKYHYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to decarbonizing aviation and aerospace with hydrogen. The organization welcomes innovators from eVTOLs/advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, UAV/drones, WIG craft, and spacecraft. Its mission is simple: if it defies gravity and uses hydrogen as fuel, it’s part of our vision for sustainable flight. For more information, please visit www.hysky.org

