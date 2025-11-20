GenH2 Senior Technology Advisor Martha K. Williams Inducted into Alumni Hall of Fame at William Carey University

GenH2 Logo Dr. Martha K. Williams

I'm truly honored to join this prestigious club, which happens to also include my oldest brother – making us the sibling inductees across decades” — Dr. Martha K. Williams, GenH2 Senior Technology Officer

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a Path2 Hydrogen Company (FRA:PTHH.DE) and leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that Senior Technology Officer, Dr. Martha K. Williams, has been inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The award was bestowed by the University's President, Dr. Ben Burnett, at a special ceremony held on October 17, 2025.Internationally recognized Dr. Williams, who holds three degrees in multiple disciplines – a bachelor’s in chemistry and biology at nineteen years old, a master’s in chemistry, and a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from Florida Institute of Technology – has also been awarded a Silver Snoopy Award for her significant contribution to the NASA human space flight program. With patents awarded in hydrogen sensing materials, aerogel composites, cryogenic thermal insulation materials, thermal management systems, self-healing and damage detection systems, and flame-retardant additives, Dr. Williams was also inducted into NASA’s Inventors Hall of Fame, one of only five women to earn that accolade. She retired from NASA in 2018.“I’m truly honored to join this prestigious club, which happens to also include my oldest brother – making us the sibling inductees across decades,” said Dr. Williams.Dr. Williams has excelled in many disciplines and was a member of the team that developed a hydrogen-detection technology, a collaboration among NASA, the University of Central Florida, and the Florida Solar Energy Center. The research and extensive investigation provided technological solutions to detect possible hydrogen leaks for NASA and beyond, and the technology was deployed at least twice on the launch pad to detect them. It was commercialized and recognized with multiple awards, including the R&D 100 Top Technology Award in 2014, the NASA Commercial Invention of the Year Award in 2016, and the Excellence in Technology Transfer Award in 2017.Dr. Williams also serves as the Intellectual Property Strategist for GenH2. She and GenH2’s Executive VP and Chief Architect, James E. Fesmire, are the inventors and leads behind numerous GenH2 patents for innovative products related to active heat removal, cryogenic refrigeration, and smart feedback systems for liquid hydrogen storage and conveyance. The application of their work is essential to the future of liquid hydrogen as a clean energy alternative for end uses, including heavy-duty trucking, bus mass transit, passenger car automobiles, rail, maritime, data centers, military, and aviation.About William Carey UniversityLocated in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, William Carey University is a community of learners which seeks to blend faith and learning with living. Within this unique nurturing and challenging environment, students prepare to fulfill their diverse callings in the larger global community. The university provides a quality education challenging students to excel in scholarship, leadership, and service in a caring community rooted in Christian values and its Baptist namesake. For more information, please visit https://www.wmcarey.edu/ About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at https://genh2.com/ About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.

