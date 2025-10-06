Delaware Drivers Urged to Take Extra Caution Now to Avoid Deer Collisions

Delaware drivers should have heightened roadway awareness as the days shorten and the deer mating season nears /Delaware DNREC graphic

Shorter Days and the Approaching Mating Season Mean More

Deer Are on the Move, Particularly in the Predawn and at Dusk

Days are getting shorter, and for Delaware drivers, that means darker commutes in the morning and evening – even before clocks fall back in November. Shorter daylight hours also bring more encounters with white-tailed deer on roadways.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Delaware State Police (DSP) urge motorists to start safe driving habits now, before deer activity peaks later this fall.

“With rut activity approaching, bucks (males) chasing does (females) will soon begin repeatedly crossing Delaware roadways, unaware of the danger they pose to themselves and to motorists,” said DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife biologist Sam Millman, adding that bucks will start expanding their home ranges as the rut nears. “That’s why starting in early October, we remind Delaware drivers to take extra precautions, especially when traveling on dark backroads and roadways lined by woodlands and forests, where white-tailed deer are more likely to cross.”

Deer rut, or mating season, runs from about mid to late October through late November and into December. But collisions are already happening, and drivers who build safe habits now will be better prepared when deer activity surges.

The average white-tailed deer in Delaware weighs about 140 pounds, but larger bucks can top 200 pounds or more, according to the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. To put that in perspective, a deer-vehicle collision is equivalent to hitting a small top-load washing machine, or in the case of a large buck – a mid-sized refrigerator. Colliding with an animal that size can result in severe injury to those in the vehicle, while other motorists can become collateral damage and the vehicle itself may be totaled or need major repairs.

The latest figures from OHS confirm that most deer-vehicle collisions in Delaware occur between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and again between 5 p.m. and midnight. To date in 2025, there have been more than 923 deer-related crashes. OHS data also finds deer-related crashes to be most common in October, November and December, representing 47% of all Delaware vehicle-deer collisions from 2020 to 2024.

“During deer mating season, drivers must stay alert and avoid distractions such as using a cellphone while driving,” said Sharon Bryson, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Staying focused on the road helps you react quickly if a deer crosses unexpectedly. We urge everyone to take extra care to arrive alive.”

In 2024, 1,873 or 94% of the 1,993 animal-related collisions investigated by the Delaware State Police involved deer. Of that number, 912 collisions occurred during the deer mating season. (Deer mating season is defined as October, November, and December.)

“As we enter this year’s deer mating season, Delaware drivers should be aware that nearly all of DSP’s animal-related crashes in 2024 involved deer,” said Lieutenant India Sturgis, Director of Public Information for the Delaware State Police. “Of those crashes, more than 900 occurred during the time of year when deer are most active. These numbers show how quickly deer activity can impact road safety. Drivers can reduce their risk by slowing down, staying alert at dawn and dusk and using high beams when it is safe to do so. Taking these steps will not eliminate every danger, but they can make the difference between a close call and a serious crash”

DNREC, OHS and DSP offer these safety tips to promote safe driving during the rut and all year long:

Always wear your seatbelt.

Slow down at night, on curves and in bad weather.

Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic to spot deer eyes along the roadside.

Watch for “Deer Crossing” signs and slow down when in those areas.

Expect groups. If you see one deer, more are likely nearby.

If you spot deer, slow down and honk your horn with one long blast to frighten them away. Do not depend on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer, as these devices have not been proven to reduce deer-vehicle collisions.

Never swerve to miss a deer – brake and stay in your lane. Swerving increases the risk of hitting an oncoming vehicle, tree or utility pole.

If you hit a deer, and your vehicle is damaged, stop at the scene, get your car off the road, if possible, turn on your vehicle hazard lights – and if you or anyone in your vehicle are injured, call 911.

Do not touch the animal or get too close to it. An injured deer may bite or kick and can cause serious injury.

For more information on roadway safety, visit the www.arrivealivede.com/ website.

For more on white-tailed deer, visit the de.gov/deer webpage.

