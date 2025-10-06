Toy Storage Nation Welcomes Andy Hayes of Go Outdoors to Advisory Board
Strategic addition enhances and expands the brand's diversification in profitable storage industry assets
“Andy is a welcome addition to the Toy Storage Nation Advisory Board, bringing valuable experience within complementary assets of the storage industry,” said TSN President Amy Bix. “We are committed to educating entrepreneurs about RV and boat storage as well as other profitable opportunities emerging within and around the storage industry.
“Diversification is discussed fluently within the developer and investor communities right now,” she continued. “Andy’s background and connections within marinas and RV resorts enhances Toy Storage Nation’s ability to stay ahead of the curve for our RV/boat storage audience and workshop attendees.”
Hayes studied financial planning at the University of Georgia, working within the real estate industry throughout his college career. In 2019, he co-founded Atlanta Reserves LLC, specializing in residential/CRE tax deed sale and tax lien investments, probate, direct equity real estate investments and asset recovery. Previously, he worked at Restore Atlanta, working his way up to lead the acquisitions team while targeting distressed real estate investment throughout Fulton County, Ga. In 2022, Hayes joined Safe Harbor Development as director of acquisitions before assuming the position at Go Harbor a year later.
Toy Storage Nation is the No. 1 media-education brand for the RV and boat storage industry. In addition to providing a wide range of content on its website, the company operates RV and boat storage workshops throughout the county, educating developers, investors and operators to accelerate their entrepreneurial success within this skyrocketing storage asset. Registration is now open for the next event, hosted in Naples, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025. Info at toystoragenation.com
Read an exclusive Q&A with Andy Hayes at toystoragenation.com
