Wheeled Crane Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Wheeled Crane Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Wheeled Crane Market?

Over the past few years, the market for wheeled cranes has experienced robust growth. The industry, which was valued at $16.03 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $17.14 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This increase throughout the historical period has been fuelled by several factors. These include a rising need for wheeled cranes in railway infrastructure and metro projects, an upswing in construction work in remote and challenging locations, growing utilization of these cranes in installing and maintaining wind turbines, a surge in the demand for equipment modernization in old industrial facilities, and an uptrend in utilizing wheeled cranes for military and defense logistics.

The market for wheeled cranes is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, growing to an impressive $22.11 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the projected period can be ascribed to numerous factors such as the rising demand for high-tech lifting machinery for the growth of infrastructure, increasing acceptance of automation and intelligent control systems in cranes, escalated investments in renewable energy ventures that demand heavy lifting, growing preference for mobile cranes in city construction, and rising need for efficient logistics and port management solutions. Key trends for the forecasted period involve advancements in crane automation and control technologies, breakthroughs in environmentally-friendly and electric wheeled crane designs, incorporation of telematics and global positioning system (GPS) tracking systems, advancement in modular crane models for varied purposes, and innovation in load management and safety mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the wheeled crane market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27858&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Wheeled Crane Global Market Growth?

The escalating need for construction tasks is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the wheeled crane industry in the future. Construction tasks include creating, fixing, or modifying infrastructures such as buildings, roads, bridges, and other forms of infrastructure. The ascent in construction ventures is due to urbanization, where the rising populace in cities sets a larger requirement for residential, commercial, and infrastructural evolution. Wheeled cranes lend a hand to construction endeavors by providing flexible and mobile lifting alternatives, making them perfect for urban locales and vast infrastructural plans. They cut down manual toil and heighten effectiveness by facilitating hefty lifting and exact material positioning, thus increasing overall project efficiency. For instance, in April 2025, as reported by the United States Census Bureau, a US government entity, construction expenditure reached a staggering $2,194,752 million in 2024, a rise from $2,076,174 million in 2023. Consequently, the escalating necessity for construction tasks is steering the expansion of the wheeled crane industry.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Wheeled Crane Market?

Major players in the Wheeled Crane Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Liebherr International AG

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• Konecranes plc

• Palfinger AG

• The Manitowoc Company Inc.

• Tadano Ltd.

• SANY Group Co. Ltd.

• Altec Industries Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Wheeled Crane Market?

Companies at the forefront of the wheeled crane industry are turning their attention towards the advancement of superior products, such as 6-axle cranes, with an aim to augment load capacity, accelerate maneuverability, and amplify operational efficiency across various construction and industrial usages. Mounted on a chassis comprising six axles, 6-axle cranes are robust, mobile cranes, engineered to offer escalated load capacity, firmness, and agility for large-scale lifting tasks. To illustrate, Liebherr-International AG, a manufacturing company based in Germany known for its construction and lift equipment, unveiled the LTM 1400-6.1, a potent 6-axle crane, in June 2024. Equipped with a 70-meter telescopic boom, a groundbreaking Y-guying system to increase lifting capacity, VarioBallast for modifiable counterweight radius, VarioBase for adaptable support positioning, and state-of-the-art driver support systems for heightened operational safety. These systems aid operators by providing real-time monitoring, load management, and maneuverability, leading to a reduction in human mistakes and an increase in worksite efficiency.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Wheeled Crane Market Report?

The wheeled crane market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Cross Country Crane, All Road Crane

2) By Load Capacity: Light Duty (Up To 10 Tons), Medium Duty (10 To 50 Tons), Heavy Duty (50 To 100 tons), Very Heavy Duty (Above 100 Tons)

3) By Propulsion: Engine Powered, Electric Powered, Hybrid Powered

4) By Application: Construction, Manufacturing, Shipping And Logistics, Utilities And Energy, Mining

5) By End-User Industry: Infrastructure, Oil And Gas, Aerospace, Telecommunications, Construction Equipment Rental

Subsegments:

1) By Cross Country Crane: Rough Terrain Wheeled Crane, Pick And Carry Crane, Military Wheeled Crane

2) By All Road Crane: Single Engine All Terrain Crane, Dual Engine All Terrain Crane, Compact All Terrain Crane

View the full wheeled crane market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wheeled-crane-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Wheeled Crane Industry?

The Wheeled Crane Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the dominant region for the year 2024. Europe is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wheeled Crane Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mobile Cranes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-cranes-global-market-report

Truck Mounted Crane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-mounted-crane-global-market-report

Cranes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cranes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.