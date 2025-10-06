Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for day following Mid-Autumn Festival

MACAU, October 6 - In view of the day following the Mid-Autumn Festival, the outpatient services (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre and international medical services of the Macao Union Medical Center will be closed on 7 October (Tuesday). However, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.

