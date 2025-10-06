Satomi Takakura Stuns at London Fashion Week with Dragon Palace-Inspired Runway Show

Turtle Queen costume designed by Satomi Takakura

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fashion world was captivated as Japanese costumer Satomi Takakura presented her latest collection, "Dragon Palace of the Indian Ocean," at London Fashion Week.The highly anticipated runway show after 2 years from NYFW, held at Vivz World Fashion Week, showcased Takakura's unique blend of traditional Japanese elements with a modern twist.Takakura's collection was inspired by the mythical Dragon Palace, a legendary underwater palace in Japanese folklore. The designer brilliantly converted the two-dimensional image into a three-dimensional world, encasing the bodies of the models and even grasping their hearts. Each garment was met with breathtaking praise and photo shoots from the audience. In addition to the fashion of Satomi's costumes, they also enjoyed the entertainment of it.The Dragon Palace collection featured intricate designs and vibrant colors. Takakura's attention to detail and craftsmanship was evident in every piece, leaving the audience in awe. The collection received widespread acclaim for its fusion of traditional Japanese culture with contemporary fashion.Environmental issues surrounding the world's oceans, such as marine pollution and worsening flood damage caused by global warming are serious problems for all of us.Satomi hopes that beautiful Dragon Palaces could exist in the every oceans of the world. Satomi, el beso proposes ways to be considerate of the global environment so that the next generation can continue to live a delightful life. She has been carefully creating costumes and custom-made clothing for 20 years, and many of these clothes are still loved and worn by many people. By providing clothes that will be loved for a long time, she believes it could help the global environment keep healthy.One of the key elements that makes Satomi Takakura's Dragon Palace collection so different is the nail art. Satomi completely trusts and values ​​nail designer Nobu . Nobu is skilled at accurately understanding the designer's intentions and creating artistic nail tips that is in line with the style they are trying to achieve. With this successful showcase, Satomi has firmly proved Nobu's nail art as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.Satomi TakakuraSatomi Takakura is the executive designer of "Satomi, el beso" , costume brand in Tokyo, Japan. She has provided costumes mainly for Japanese idols besides many TV commercials, stageperformances and so on. Satomi's costumes are not only uniquely designed, but also created through a careful handiwork process and successful in bringing out the person's positive feelings to the fullest and making them shine.AchivementsCostume design and production for musicians and idols(Girls be bad,iLife, Yakousei Amuse, STARMARIE, Ab7prince,and many more)Costume design and production for educational programsCostume design and production for moviesCostume design and production for TV commercials(Fuji Baking, Iris Ohyama, Meiji, Takemoto Piano etc.)Costume design for Tokyo Olympics related projects(Paralympic Games events, Hachioji City Olympic cultural performances, etc.)Special lecturer at Sogei Art SchoolWall exhibition at Starbucks Ikebukuro Main Street StoreVancouver Fashion Week(Runway show at Global Fashion Collective)New York Fashion Week(Runway show at Global Fashion Collective)For more photos of the collection, visitTo purchase costumes, bags and nail tips, visit

【Satomi, el beso】London Fashion Week 2025 movie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.