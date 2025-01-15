Japanese costume brand Satomi, El Beso achieved success with All Japan Collection

Matching costumes for Hana-chan (Costume and Direction by Satomi, el beso, Photography by buntosya, Hair & Make-up by Nico Aikawa, Models hii, Sherry, and Hana-chan Boston Terrier, Nail Design by NOBU)

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satomi, el beso , a renowned Japanese costume brand, showcased their latest collection, "Mermaid," at the All Japan Collection event in Hokkaido. The event was a huge success, with the brand receiving widespread acclaim for its unique and innovative designs.This was Satomi, el beso's third showing, following the Spring Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week . The designs beautifully blended fantasy with idol style.Satomi, el beso's creations are more than mere clothing; they represent the founder and designer Satomi Takakura's vision of maximizing positive emotions and making individuals shine. Each piece is inspired by music and her hometown.The "Mermaid" collection featured a remarkable array of garments, including fluffy tutus, balloon outfits, full-body suits, and glasses, all adorned with intricate details and vibrant colors imitating the blue of the sea. Satomi’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality were evident in every piece, contributing to the collection’s standout status at the event. With her continued success, Satomi, el beso is poised to make a significant impact not only in the fashion industry but also in entertainment.Satomi's Creativity Shines Through Her Dog's Costumes Made from Leftover FabricSatomi has once again captured public attention with her latest project: creating costumes for her beloved dog, Hana , using leftover fabric from her "Mermaid" collection.Unlike everyday clothing, costumes are typically designed for one-time use. As a designer who prioritizes sustainability, Satomi is always searching for ways to minimize fabric waste. She seized the opportunity to repurpose leftover fabric and create something special for her furry friend.Her creativity and commitment to sustainability have not gone unnoticed. The matching costumes for Hana and her human counterparts have garnered praise on Instagram. Satomi's unique approach to costumes serves as a reminder to all of us to be mindful of our environmental impact and explore creative ways to repurpose materials.Satomi lives with one dog and three cats, all of them she adopted from animal shelters.She would be incredibly happy to contribute to improving the lives of disadvantaged animals through her endeavor.

collection "Mermaid"

