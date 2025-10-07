Neurotechnology and ComStar Security Enhance RAKEZ with Advanced Security System

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

Neurotechnology partners with ComStar Security to implement advanced video analytics in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone in the United Arab Emirates.

This implementation of our video analytics solution in the RAKEZ economic zone showcases the scalability and reliability of our SentiVeillance Cluster.” — Vytautas Pranckėnas, SentiVeillance Product Lead at Neurotechnology

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the successful deployment of its advanced SentiVeillance Cluster solution to power the SENTINEL V.A.S.T. (Validated Access and Secure Tracking) System at the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). This comprehensive new system, developed in partnership with ComStar Security, a global security and IT solutions provider, will significantly enhance security and logistics across the massive 33-million-square-meter free-trade zone in the United Arab Emirates.“By integrating Neurotechnology’s advanced video analytics solution, we have enhanced the capabilities of our SENTINEL V.A.S.T. System,” said Feras Al-Khalaileh, CEO at ComStar Security. “This partnership has helped us implement a secure access management and weighbridge system, process vast amounts of data in real-time and ensure seamless operations within the RAKEZ free-trade zone.”RAKEZ is one of the United Arab Emirates’ most dynamic free-trade areas, with five specialized zones that handle everything from large-scale industrial manufacturing to academic and entrepreneurial ventures. The zone’s strategic location provides access to major international gateways, including Saqr Port and RAK International Airport, resulting in a high volume of daily traffic and cargo movement. To manage this complex environment, the new V.A.S.T. system integrates advanced recognition systems, smart weighbridge automation, automated access control and an express pass system.SentiVeillance brings precision and security to RAKEZThe V.A.S.T. system is powered by approximately 250-260 surveillance cameras, all connected to SentiVeillance Cluster units. These units process data in real time, enabling features such as:● Automated access control: The system uses facial and license plate recognition to grant swift, automated access to registered individuals and vehicles, reducing congestion and speeding up entry.● Weighbridge automation: Vehicles are automatically weighed while SentiVeillance analytics assist with identifying the vehicle type, make and model along with Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR). All vehicles are screened using License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, and gates are either automatically opened upon authentication of a vehicle’s registration status or the system notifies attendants if there’s an issue.● The Express Pass System: This system enables automated entry for registered individuals via facial or license plate recognition, and the Customs Green Pass System uses pre-registered digital information to manage cargo clearance – from registration and LPR-based entry to customs inspection and automated exit.● AI-powered image-based search and backward search: With the help of SentiVeillance’s Face, Vehicle/ Human and ALPR algorithms, RAKEZ security personnel can upload an image of a person or vehicle to perform a backward search to find all instances where that subject appears in recorded data.● Real-time and historical recognition: The system can instantly identify individuals and vehicles and perform backward searches to track movements and patterns using an image-based search function."We are proud that ComStar Security chose our technology as a key security component in a system designed to manage such a complex and busy environment like RAKEZ”, said Vytautas Pranckėnas, SentiVeillance Product Lead at Neurotechnology. “This implementation of our video analytics solution in the RAKEZ economic zone showcases the scalability and reliability of our SentiVeillance Cluster.”This successful deployment demonstrates the reliability of Neurotechnology’s solutions for demanding and busy environments. The SentiVeillance Cluster used in this project is a high-performance solution designed for large-scale security and traffic management applications. It processes multiple video streams simultaneously, providing automated recognition and tracking across multiple modalities. For system integrators and developers seeking to build customized, tailored video analytics applications, the SentiVeillance SDK is also available.Both SentiVeillance Cluster and SentiVeillance SDK are offered for a free 30-day trial, enabling customers to test the technology directly on their systems. Explore the possibilities with an online demo at www.sentiveillance.com About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company focuses heavily on continuous research and development to advance the capabilities of artificial intelligence technologies. With a team of scientists and engineers, Neurotechnology consistently explores new methods in deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and neural network optimization. This ongoing innovation allows the company to deliver cutting-edge solutions across a wide range of applications.

