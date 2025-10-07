The Business Research Company

Space Grade Circular Connector Market to Reach $1.22 Billion by 2029 – Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $1.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Space Grade Circular Connector Market Worth?

The market size for space grade circular connectors has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with predictions estimating a rise from $0.79 billion in 2024 to $0.86 billion in 2025. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The significant growth in previous years has been driven by factors such as increasing government investments in space exploration, a surge in the utilization of satellite-driven communication, a growing requirement for components resistant towards radiation, an escalation in defense-focused space projects, and a rising demand for highly reliable interconnects.

In the coming years, the space grade circular connector market is anticipated to experience significant expansion, with its worth projected to reach $1.22 billion by 2029, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth during the forecast period could be influenced by the escalated deployment of satellite constellations, an increase in capital dedicated to commercial spaceflights, heightened demand for lightweight connector materials, surge in private space infrastructure projects, and a growing need for high-speed data transmission in space. The forecast period's prevalent trends encompass enhancements in radiation-resistant connector designs, the merging of fiber-optic technology with connectors, advancements in lightweight and durable materials, the creation of modular connector architectures, and progress in thermal management solutions.

Download a free sample of the space grade circular connector market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27921&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Space Grade Circular Connector Market?

The expansion of the space grade circular connector market in the future is predicted to be fueled by the rising number of satellite deployments. The term satellite deployments refers to the act of sending and situating man-made satellites into Earth's orbit or even further for multi-purpose applications such as navigation, communication, and Earth monitoring. This mounting trend in satellite deployment is largely due to the growth of mega constellations, where businesses are launching thousands of satellites to offer worldwide internet access and various commercial services. Reliable electrical connections in satellites are provided by space-grade circular connectors, which are designed to withstand severe temperatures, radiation, and vibrations in space, facilitating secure power and data transmission among components and ensuring seamless satellite deployment, functioning, and in-orbit communication. For example, as reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a government-backed space agency in the US, a sum of 2,938 spacecraft were sent into space in 2023, with the majority weighing less than 600 kg and 27% under 200 kg, which is a 17% rise in launches compared to 2022. Therefore, the escalating number of satellite deployments is a key factor propelling the growth of the space grade circular connector market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Space Grade Circular Connector Market?

Major players in the Space Grade Circular Connector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• TE Connectivity plc

• Glenair

• Molex LLC

• ITT Inc.

• Littelfuse Inc.

• Samtec

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• HUBER+ SUHNER

• Radiall

What Are The Top Trends In The Space Grade Circular Connector Industry?

Leading businesses working within the space grade circular connector market have directed their attention to the creation of advanced products such as ruggedized, standards-compliant connectors. These are extensions of their efforts to adhere to the rigorous necessities of contemporary spaceship and satellite systems. Connectors of this caliber are constructed to endure severe conditions like shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures, in order to maintain secure and dependable connections in crucial high-performance settings. For example, Smiths Interconnect, a firm based in the U.S. recognized for their high-reliability connectivity products, debuted their Space Qualified KVPX connectors in June 2023. These connectors, conforming to industry standards, are designed to withstand the intense demands of defense, space, and commercial aerospace industries. The new series offers improved mechanical reliability, elevated electrical performance and can handle extreme environmental conditions. It passes EEE-INST-002 Level 1 qualifications and is composed of materials that comply with NASA outgassing standards, making it the perfect choice for high-reliability space applications.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Space Grade Circular Connector Market Share?

The space grade circular connector market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Connector Type: Metal Circular Connectors, Plastic Circular Connectors, Composite Circular Connectors, Optical Circular Connectors

2) By Mounting Type: Panel Mount Connectors, Cable Mount Connectors, Inline Mount Connectors, Flange Mount Connectors

3) By Current Rating: Low Current Connectors (Up To 5A), Medium Current Connectors (5A To 20A), High Current Connectors (20A To 50A), Ultra High Current Connectors (Above 50A)

4) By Technology: Standard Circular Connectors, Custom Circular Connectors, High-Performance Connectors, Rugged Connectors

5) By Application: Satellite Systems, Launch Vehicles, Space Rovers and Probes, International Space Station (ISS) Applications, Space Robotics

Subsegments:

1) By Metal Circular Connectors: Bayonet Lock Connectors, Threaded Connectors, Push-Pull Connectors, Hermetic Connectors

2) By Plastic Circular Connectors: Push-Pull Connectors, Snap-Fit Connectors, Threaded Connectors, Miniature Connectors

3) By Composite Circular Connectors: Bayonet Lock Connectors, Threaded Connectors, Push-Pull Connectors, Hermetic Connectors

4) By Optical Circular Connectors: Single-Mode Fiber Connectors, Multi-Mode Fiber Connectors, MPO Or MTP Fiber Connectors, Hermetic Optical Connectors

View the full space grade circular connector market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-grade-circular-connector-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Space Grade Circular Connector Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for space grade circular connectors, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report on the space grade circular connector market examined various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Grade Circular Connector Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Connector Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connector-global-market-report

Wire To Board Connector Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wire-to-board-connector-global-market-report

Underwater Connectors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/underwater-connectors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.