Ascend.io Launches Agentic Data Engineering Developer Plan, Opens Free Access to AI-Native Data Platform

Ascend's Agentic Data Engineering Platform

New Developer Plan and free trial give data teams autonomous AI agents that build, monitor, and maintain data workflows

We’ve built an agentic platform to give teams greater leverage to meet the demands they face to deliver data products faster than ever before.” — Sean Knapp | Founder & CEO of Ascend.io

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend.io today launched Agentic Data Engineering on Product Hunt , introducing a new category of data tools where autonomous agents handle the operational work that typically consumes 50-70% of data engineering time. The company is simultaneously launching its Developer Plan and free trial , making the platform accessible to any data team for the first time.Traditional data management platforms require constant human intervention—monitoring pipelines, fixing schema changes, debugging failures, and optimizing performance. Ascend's agentic approach uses AI agents that autonomously detect issues, apply fixes, and maintain data workflows without human intervention, freeing data engineers to focus on building instead of firefighting."Data teams are the backbone of modern organizations, but they're drowning in maintenance work," said Sean Knapp, CEO and founder of Ascend.io. "We’ve built an agentic platform to give teams greater leverage to meet the demands they face to deliver data products faster than ever before."The platform centers on Otto, Ascend's AI data engineering agent, which provides context-aware assistance for building workflows, debugging issues, and optimizing performance. Beyond Otto, data teams can define custom agents in minutes to automate their specific operational workflows—from handling schema evolution to coordinating incident response across their tool stack.Key capabilities include:- Autonomous agents that detect and fix pipeline issues without human intervention- Custom agent builder allowing teams to define triggers and actions for their unique automation needs- Context-aware AI that understands each team's specific data infrastructure, not just generic code patterns- Native integrations with cloud data platforms (Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery)With today's launch, anyone can access the full Ascend platform through the new Developer Plan. Teams can sign up and start building immediately, with no enterprise contract or sales process required. All users who visit the Product Hunt launch receive 100 free Ascend Credits to try the platform.The Product Hunt launch is available at: https://www.producthunt.com/products/ascend-io/launches/ascend-io-2 Teams can sign up for free trial access at: app.ascend.io/signupABOUT ASCENDAscend.io is on a mission to make data engineering delightful. The Ascend’s Agentic Data Engineering Platform enables data teams to build, automate, and optimize data pipelines with ease. Combining a powerful metadata core, advanced automation, and integrated AI agents, Ascend eliminates engineering toil, enabling teams to focus on innovation and delivering data faster than ever before. Learn more on our website: www.ascend.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.