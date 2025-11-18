Ascend.io and MotherDuck Team Up to Deliver Intelligent Automation & Faster, Cost-Effective Data Pipelines

Ascend's Agentic Data Engineering Platform where teams can build and deploy MotherDuck pipelines

Ascend brings agentic data engineering to the DuckDB ecosystem, automating pipelines on MotherDuck's serverless platform

Together, we'll help customers build data pipelines faster and execute them cost-efficiently.” — Jordan Tigani, MotherDuck Co-Founder and CEO

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend , the agentic data engineering platform, today announced support for MotherDuck , enabling teams to build and manage fully automated data pipelines on DuckDB's serverless analytics platform. The integration addresses a growing disconnect in modern data stacks: while teams have rapidly adopted lightweight, efficient warehouses like MotherDuck, they're still building pipelines with the same heavy, manual tools designed for the previous generation of data infrastructure.Modern Warehouses Deserve Modern Pipeline AutomationOrganizations are increasingly choosing DuckDB and MotherDuck for their exceptional performance, cost efficiency, and operational simplicity. But the pipeline tooling ecosystem hasn't kept pace. Teams that have modernized their data warehouse are still stuck writing brittle Python scripts, managing complex DAG orchestrators, and manually handling schema changes, data quality issues, and query optimization—the same operational burden that plagued traditional data platforms.The result is a mismatch: teams adopt MotherDuck to move faster and reduce overhead, but their pipeline infrastructure slows them back down. They've eliminated database management complexity only to remain buried in pipeline maintenance."The data warehouse landscape has fundamentally changed—teams want speed, simplicity, and cost efficiency, which is exactly what MotherDuck delivers," said Sean Knapp, CEO of Ascend. "But pipeline tooling is still rooted in the heavy orchestration paradigm of the past. This integration brings automation that matches MotherDuck's philosophy: fast, intelligent, and low-overhead. Together, we're delivering what modern data teams actually need—a complete platform where nothing requires manual babysitting."How It Works: Intelligent Automation Meets Serverless AnalyticsWith the new integration, teams can designate MotherDuck as their data plane within Ascend. In Ascend's architecture, the data plane is where all compute, storage, and query processing happens—it's the engine that actually runs the data workloads. By connecting MotherDuck as the data plane, organizations leverage DuckDB's columnar engine and MotherDuck's serverless infrastructure for all data processing, while Ascend's Intelligence Core handles pipeline orchestration, dependency management, and optimization.This architecture delivers a complete automated platform:Agentic Data Engineering: Teams can build, manage, and monitor their pipelines with intelligent, context-aware agents. Otto, Ascend’s intelligent data engineering agent, writes and edits pipeline code, continuously monitors pipeline health, and takes automated actions like incident triage and alerting. Instead of data engineers responding to every schema change or pipeline failure, Otto handles routine operations automatically—taking manual work off teams and letting them focus on higher-value activities.DataOps Best Practices Built In: Ascend comes with enterprise DataOps capabilities out of the box: version control, automated testing, CI/CD workflows, full data lineage, observability, and environment management (dev/staging/prod). Teams running pipelines on MotherDuck get production-grade operational maturity without building custom infrastructure.Intelligent Optimization: Ascend's Smart Components eliminate unnecessary processing through intelligent incremental execution. The platform creates SHA-based fingerprints of data partitions and links them to pipeline code, reprocessing only when the code or data actually changes. This means teams get even more efficient pipeline runs.Native MotherDuck Integration: By designating MotherDuck as the data plane, all compute and storage happens in MotherDuck's serverless environment. Teams get DuckDB's performance and MotherDuck's operational simplicity for query processing, while Ascend's Intelligence Core handles pipeline orchestration, optimization, and automationThe result is a complete data platform where both infrastructure and pipelines are fully automated—matching MotherDuck's serverless simplicity with pipeline automation that works the same way.Delivering Compound ValueTogether, teams get a complete modern data platform:1. Faster Deployment: New data sources can be onboarded and integrated in minutes rather than weeks.2. Lower Total Cost: MotherDuck's efficient serverless model combined with Ascend's automation means both infrastructure and engineering costs drop dramatically.3. Production-Grade Reliability: Otto's continuous monitoring ensures issues get caught and resolved automatically. Teams get DuckDB's simplicity with enterprise operational oversight.4. Time Back for Value Creation: With both infrastructure and pipelines automated, data teams focus on analysis and business impact rather than operational maintenance.“MotherDuck delivers fast, efficient analytics for internal and customer-facing use cases.” Jordan Tigani, MotherDuck’s Co-Founder and CEO shared. “We're excited to welcome Ascend.io's Agentic Data Engineering platform to our ecosystem flock. Together, we'll help customers build data pipelines faster and execute them cost-efficiently.”Availability & AccessMotherDuck support is available now to all Ascend customers. Teams can also join Ascend & MotherDuck’s upcoming hands-on lab, on December 3rd to build an end-to-end data pipeline on MotherDuck, while leveraging Ascend’s data engineering agents. To register for the hands-on lab please visit: ascend.io/data-cloud/data-engineering-on-motherduckAbout AscendAscend.io is on a mission to make data engineering delightful. The Ascend Data Automation Cloud empowers data teams to build, automate, and optimize data pipelines with ease. Combining a powerful metadata core, advanced automation, and integrated AI agents, Ascend eliminates engineering toil, enabling teams to focus on innovation and delivering data faster than ever before.By unifying data engineering workloads across the entire data lifecycle, Ascend enables organizations to reduce operational overhead and enhance collaboration among data professionals. With features like DataAware orchestration, dynamic workload optimization, and end-to-end data observability, Ascend.io helps organizations power their applications, enhance decision-making, and achieve impactful business outcomes. Learn more on our website: ascend.ioAbout MotherDuckMotherDuck makes analytics fun, frictionless, and ducking awesome with a serverless, cost-efficient cloud data warehouse built in partnership with the team behind the open source database DuckDB. MotherDuck enables customers to make better business decisions and power their customer-facing applications with sub-second analytics. MotherDuck makes high-scale querying possible, whether your data is stored in the warehouse or on a data lake in S3. Learn more at: motherduck.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.