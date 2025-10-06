Federal Court Halts Removal of PROMESA Board Members; Preliminary Injunction Preserves FOMB Seats

View from MZLS’s Washington, D.C. office, with the U.S. Capitol visible in the distance.

District court blocks attempted removals under PROMESA’s “for-cause” clause; Board continuity maintained while case proceeds to a merits review.

SAN JUAN, USA, PUERTO RICO, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MZLS announced the publication of a new client alert, analyzing a significant federal court ruling that halts the White House’s attempt to remove members of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB).In an Opinion and Order issued on October 3, 2025, Judge María Antongiorgi-Jordán of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico granted a preliminary injunction preventing federal officials from removing or replacing former Chair Arthur J. González and members Andrew G. Biggs and Betty A. Rosa while litigation continues.The court held that under PROMESA §101(e)(5)(B), 48 U.S.C. §2121(e)(5)(B), FOMB members may be removed only “for cause,” a statutory limit that requires notice and an opportunity to respond. The order enjoins federal personnel, including Sergio Gor, John E. Nixon, and Robert F. Mujica Jr., from taking any action to effectuate the removals until the case is resolved.MZLS’s analysis notes that the ruling reinforces procedural protections and statutory due-process requirements under PROMESA, ensuring institutional continuity during ongoing fiscal oversight proceedings. The firm highlights the decision’s importance for federal-territorial governance and its potential intersection with broader questions of presidential removal authority currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.The case, González et al. v. Gor et al., Civ. No. 25-1508 (D.P.R. Oct. 3, 2025), now proceeds to full merits briefing and possible appellate review in the First Circuit.The complete MZLS client alert, “ Federal Court Halts Removal of PROMESA Board Members ,” written by Mariola Abreu Acevedo, is available at https://www.mzls.com/insights/alert--federal-court-halts-removal-of-promesa-board-members . The analysis forms part of MZLS’s ongoing Insights series on federa governance and oversight law.

