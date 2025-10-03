Puerto Rico Establishes Reciprocity Framework for Interstate Occupational Licenses, Notes MZLS

MZLS Managing Member Anthony O. Maceira addressing participants during a seminar at the Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

New laws 96-2025 and 102-2025 impose timelines and standards for recognition of out-of-state professional licenses in Puerto Rico.

These reforms align Puerto Rico with U.S. standards and bring predictability to applicants and employers through clear deadlines for licensing boards.” — Anthony O. Maceira, Managing Member, MZLS

SAN JUAN, USA, PUERTO RICO, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puerto Rico has enacted two new statutes intended to standardize and expedite recognition of professional and occupational licenses issued in other U.S. states and territories. Laws 96-2025 and 102-2025 together establish a reciprocity framework that compels licensing boards to act within defined timelines, reducing barriers to professional mobility across jurisdictions.Under the reforms, applicants must hold a valid license in another U.S. jurisdiction, demonstrate at least three years of professional experience, be in good standing, and have no history of revocation or disqualifying criminal conduct. Licensing boards are required to make a decision within 30 days; failure to do so triggers issuance of a provisional license, and for boards under the State Department, permanent licenses may issue automatically after 60 days. The laws also impose a 180-day deadline for boards to promulgate implementing regulations.“These reforms are a step toward aligning Puerto Rico with U.S. standards and reducing barriers for professionals to contribute here,” said Anthony O. Maceira , Managing Member of MZLS. “The deadlines imposed on boards are a critical feature, as they give predictability to applicants and employers.”A detailed analysis of Laws 96-2025 and 102-2025, authored by MZLS attorneys Anthony O. Maceira, Mabel Sotomayor and Francisco González de la Matta, is available here: Puerto Rico Enacts Laws 102-2025 and 96-2025: New Reciprocity Framework for Occupational Licenses.About MZLSMZLS is a law firm with offices in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, that represents domestic and multinational companies on complex regulatory and transactional matters in Puerto Rico.

