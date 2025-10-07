NAGAOKA's Flagship MP-700 Cartridge Wins Prestigious EISA Award for "Best Cartridge 2025-2026"

EISA AWARD Best Cartridge 2025-2026 NAGAOKA MP-700 Trophy Presentation at EISA AWARD Gala EISA AWARD trophy and NAGAOKA MP-700

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAGAOKA, a world-renowned manufacturer with an 85-year legacy in precision audio components, is proud to announce that its flagship phono cartridge, the MP-700, has received the prestigious EISA Award for "BEST CARTRIDGE 2025-2026."The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) is a globally respected collaboration of over 60 of the most influential special interest magazines and websites in the audio, video, and mobile electronics fields from 30 countries. The recognition from its expert jury serves as a testament to the advanced technology and superior craftsmanship embodied in the MP-700.Official EISA Award Citation:"Hailing from a maestro cartridge builder, the MP-700 is the new top-of-the-line model from Nagaoka’s longstanding MP series, which dates back to 1979, and coincides with the 85th anniversary of the Japanese manufacturer. This accomplished cartridge takes moving permalloy technology to a new level. Easy to set up and not requiring specialised phono pre-amplification, the MP-700 offers an alternate path when considering an upgrade from moving-magnet to moving-coil. Through its carefully engineered ultra-duralumin body and nude microridge diamond stylus, it delivers grand dynamics, excellent detail reproduction and superior tracking ability. The Nagaoka MP-700 is a tour de force that will breathe fresh life into your vinyl collection."The award was officially presented at the EISA Awards Gala on September 26, 2025, in Ascot, UK. Ms. Kae Nagaoka, President of NAGAOKA, attended the award ceremony and received the trophy.

