NAGAOKA to Exhibit at 'HIGH END munich 2025'

Exhibiting at HIGH END 2025 Demonstrating the MP-700

Introducing the New Cartridge MP-700

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAGAOKA will exhibit at HIGH END munich 2025 , the world’s premier international audio exhibition, scheduled to take place at MOC Event Center Messe München from May 15th to 18th, 2025.In celebration of its 85th anniversary, NAGAOKA will release a new cartridge, the MP-700, on May 13th. The new product will be presented at the exhibition alongside the entire MP series lineup. In addition, a variety of NAGAOKA cleaning tools and audio accessories will be on display.Through this opportunity, NAGAOKA will showcase the exceptional quality and appeal of its products.The event will be open to industry professionals and the general public on May 17th and 18th.【Event Details】Event: HIGH END munich 2025Date: May 15th (Thu) – May 18th (Sun), 2025Time: 10:00 AM － 6:00 PM（*May 18th: Until 4:00PM）Venue: MOC Event Center Messe München, GermanyNAGAOKA Booth: Hall3, P01

