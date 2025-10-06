100,000+ Expected to Join Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT 2026 for Life Transformation

ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT 2026 The Oneness Movement

Three-Day Experience with Enlightened Teachers Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji Focuses on Stress Relief and Unlocking Love, and Wealth Abundance

Transform your stress and suffering into a beautiful life of connection, purpose, love, vitality, and oneness.” — Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oneness Movement announces the ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT 2026, a free three-day virtual experience taking place January 23-25, 2026. Following the success of the July 2025 summit, which drew 100,000 participants worldwide, this transformational event will guide attendees in dissolving stress, transforming relationships, and unlocking wealth abundance.

Enlightened Teachers Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, founders of The Oneness Movement, will lead three hours of teachings and practices each day, helping participants from around the globe learn to live a magnificent life of connection, purpose, love, and vitality.

Three Days to Transform Your Life

The summit addresses three core areas of human struggle:

• Day 1 – Learn to Live in A Beautiful State: Participants will learn the science and art of dissolving stress and entering calm in any situation, discovering how to navigate life's challenges and become free of hurts.

• Day 2 – Transform Your Relationships: Attendees will experience Samskara Shuddhi, a mystic technology for cleansing latent negative impressions that create chaotic patterns in relationships, opening their lives to deep love and the relationships they desire.

• Day 3 – Unlock Wealth Abundance: The final day focuses on breaking patterns of limitations, loss, and lack in wealth creation, culminating in The Oneness Blessing (Deeksha) from the enlightened masters.

Rising Above Self-Help Through Ancient Wisdom

"Transform your stress and suffering into a beautiful life of connection, purpose, love, vitality, and oneness," say Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, who have guided millions worldwide to emotional well-being, mental wellness, and spiritual enlightenment.

The summit offers participants the opportunity to transcend traditional self-help and therapy, transforming their entire lives through the wisdom and technology taught by these enlightened masters.

Global Accessibility

The free virtual format ensures worldwide participation, with two convenient time options:

• 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT (USA)

About the Teachers

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are enlightened teachers and original philosophers whose work has transformed lives across all continents, cultures, and age groups. They are the authors of the U.S. national bestseller, The Four Sacred Secrets, and regularly lead sold-out conferences and retreats worldwide. World leaders, business executives, and individuals seeking peace and transformation turn to them to heal divisions and reclaim connection.

Registration Information

The Oneness Global Summit 2026 is free and open to all. Participants can join with loved ones from anywhere in the world.

To register, visit: https://www.theonenessmovement.org/ogs-2026

About The Oneness Movement

The Oneness Movement, founded by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, is dedicated to awakening millions worldwide to healing, loving relationships, inner peace, abundance, freedom, and spiritual enlightenment.

Event Details:

• Date: January 23-25, 2026

• Format: Live Virtual Event (FREE)

• Duration: 3 hours daily for 3 days

• Registration: https://www.theonenessmovement.org/ogs-2026

