Bridge House Advisors and Atominvest Partnership Enables More Efficient Sustainability Data Management and Reporting

The partnership improves speed to value by helping GPs and portfolio companies manage and report sustainability metrics more efficiently.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge House Advisors, a leader in ESG & Sustainability Services to middle and upper middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies, is excited to announce our strategic partnership with Atominvest, the leading global provider of investor and portfolio management software to the asset management industry.Enabling Bridge House Advisors’ ESG/Sustainability Services through Atominvest’s Sustainable Investments Portfolio Management provides our clients with more automated solutions that not only improve execution quality and efficiency of these services but helps accelerate identifying and sizing real value creation opportunities in the ESG/Sustainability space.Clients will now have automated solutions for core components of their ESG program, especially in the ESG Metrics & Reporting and Carbon Footprinting processes for their portfolio companies. Beyond IT-enablement, data collected across these processes can be more readily turned into insights. Insights that can then be actioned to mitigate risk and create business value.‍Jeff Gibbons, Chief Growth Officer at Bridge House Advisors said: “This collaboration will enable GPs to streamline productivity across fundraising, investment onboarding, LP reporting, and portfolio management by giving investors and portfolio companies access to Atominvest’s powerful and intuitive suite of investor and investment management solutions.”William Pleasant, Bridge House Advisors’ Chief Solutions Officer, added: “We also see great opportunities for portfolio companies and other corporate clients to leverage this technology, putting sustainability-related data to work in broader value-creation initiatives.”Hemal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Atominvest, shared: “Bridge House Advisors bring deep expertise in ESG and sustainability services, and we're excited to integrate these capabilities into our unified platform. Together, we’ll continue to empower our clients to make more informed investment decisions by transforming data into actionable insights that drive real business value, while advancing their sustainability objectives.”Together, Bridge House Advisors and Atominvest are delivering automated, integrated ESG & Sustainability services accelerating value creation for our clients.Learn more here: bridgehouseadvisors.com About Bridge House AdvisorsBridge House Advisors was founded to provide investors and businesses with strategic environmental and sustainability insights to help them be more resilient and competitive. We provide a unique blend of traditional environmental and forward-looking ESG services, which we combine with decades of experience working with portfolio companies on EHS compliance and sustainability engagements. Bridge House believes environmental, social, and governance excellence is a proxy for good business. For more information, visit bridgehouseadvisors.com.About AtominvestAtominvest is a leading technology provider specializing in asset management solutions, offering a unified software platform that streamlines investor relations, portfolio management, and compliance workflows for asset managers. With over 100K users globally and more than $5 trillion in AUM supported, Atominvest powers digital transformation across private equity, private credit, venture capital, real assets, and asset management firms. For more information, visit Atominvest.co

