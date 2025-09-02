Brilliant Lifestyle Journal Releases Fall 2025 'Gathering Issue'

A Seasonal Celebration of Connection, Creativity, and Curated Living

In a season where togetherness matters more than ever, we wanted to create a volume that felt like an invitation, to reconnect, to celebrate, and to make a little magic in everyday moments.” — Denise Brilliant

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, Brilliant Lifestyle Journal invites readers to slow down, cozy up, and lean into the art of gathering. The Fall 2025 issue, aptly titled The Gathering Issue, is now live, offering a spirited blend of inspiration, seasonal indulgence, and the kind of intentional living that’s both stylish and soulful.Curated for entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and creatively curious minds, this edition brings together everything the season represents: from fireside feasts and elevated comfort food to ghost tours, fall foliage escapes, and thoughtful interviews with culinary and cultural icons. Each page is designed to spark connection, whether that’s with family around the dinner table, with your craft as a maker, or with the community you’re building along the way.“In a season where togetherness matters more than ever, we wanted to create a volume that felt like an invitation, to reconnect, to celebrate, and to make a little magic in everyday moments,” said Denise Brilliant, Founder and Editor-in-Chief. “This isn’t just a magazine. It’s a seasonal ritual.”Highlights from The Gathering Issue include:• Fall Escapes & Folklore: From Savannah ghost tours to the cornfield thrills of Uncle Shuck’s Dark Rows and the scenic ride through Blue Ridge’s autumn trails.• High Notes & Haute Cuisine: A star-studded dinner with Chef Scott Conant and a joyful season with the GSO.• Recipes to Savor: Pumpkin soups, caramel apples, beef & squash lasagna, and cheeky cocktails (like the Campfire Old Fashioned) that warm the spirit.• Spooky-Season Style: A curated “B-List” of fall entertaining essentials, from ghostly glassware to witchy charcuterie boards.• Experience-Driven Features: From the enchanting “Wine of the Sea” tastings to elevated fall finds from Amazon and Williams Sonoma, every selection is shoppable and seasonally inspired.This issue builds on the success of Brilliant Lifestyle Journal’s summer launch, continuing its mission to blend elevated aesthetics with approachable living. As always, each feature is crafted with intentionality, offering modern creatives a space to explore joy, beauty, and connection in every detail.Digital Editions Now AvailableExplore the full issue at publuu and follow along on Instagram @ thestilettocontessa for behind-the-scenes moments, contributor highlights, and seasonal giveaways.To explore the Journal or partner on future content and sponsorships, visit www.mybrilliantlifestyle.com Media Contact:Brilliant Lifestyle Press Teamdenise@mybrilliantlifestyle.comInstagram: @thestilettocontessa#LifeByDesign #BrilliantLifestyleJournal

