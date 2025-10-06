street scene w/man and joint

RUBMAN ANNOUNCES BOOK LAUNCH AT THE WOODS FRIDAY, 6 pm, OCTOBER 10TH EXCITED TO GIVE THE BOOK A PROPER BURN

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready to set it free into the universe, said Mitch Rubman, author of The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization, a satirical look at personal cannabis consumption over the last 40 years.The book launch will be in familiar territory, as Mitch wrote quite a bit of the book at the Woods, a busy dispensary that is a kind of fantasy garden with exotic birds, and is mostly a cozy place to smoke. The book is on sale online during this promotion for only $2.99.Growing up in Bayside, Queens, allowed Mitch to connect with the emergence of cannabis in the suburbs of New York and the Bronx. Meeting with thieves and crooks, Mitch learned how to handle a knife and fight back. This book joins us in that education. The story continues as we jump to Los Angeles, years later, and explore the industry's growth.Mitch graduated from Boston University with a degree in Planetary and Space Sciences and a master’s in clinical psychology. He has nine titles on Amazon, including a 500-page American English language book.Join me at the launch on Friday. The Woods WeHo, 8271 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, Ca 90046.For more information, 323-377-8298Mitch Rubman, M.A.

