Providing COVID Vaccine Access to All New Yorkers

As the Trump administration continues to attack access to health care, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an extension of Executive Order 52, which allows pharmacists to continue administering COVID vaccines, providing access for all New Yorkers who wish to be vaccinated. The Executive Order will be in place for at least another 30 days while work continues on a long-term legislative solution to protect the immunization and health care rights of New Yorkers.

Additionally, Governor Hochul is calling on the federal government to make the COVID-19 vaccine available through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. As of now, the Trump administration has yet to make COVID-19 vaccines available for states to order through its VFC program. This inaction is causing unnecessary disorder while putting the health of millions of children at risk. In the interim, out of an abundance of caution, Governor Hochul has directed the Department of Health to explore additional solutions to make sure all children, including uninsured kids, have access to the vaccines they need to stay safe and healthy.

“I’ve been clear with New Yorkers that even as Washington continues its misguided campaign against science, I will always do what I can to ensure New Yorkers have access to the vaccines and information families need to make decisions about their health care — with no exceptions,” Governor Hochul said. “I will sign as many extensions of this executive order as I need to. We will always let science lead the way — not politics.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul’s swift action ensures that every eligible New Yorker will continue to have access to the updated COVID-19 vaccine. As we call on the federal government to make this vaccine available through the Vaccines for Children program, the Department will keep working to remove barriers and protect families’ access to lifesaving immunization. Vaccines save lives, and we will always stand with New Yorkers to safeguard their health.”

The Executive Order is part of Governor Hochul's long-term strategy to protect access to vaccinations in New York. The Governor will begin working with the Legislature on a legislative solution to ensure permanent and continuing access to vaccines, including administration of vaccines by health care professionals and insurance coverage of vaccines.

New York is also working in coordination with — and helping to lead — a regional multi-state public health collaboration among Northeast states, which brings together public health leaders across the region to develop evidence-based recommendations and approaches on vaccination, disease surveillance and emergency preparedness. The collaborative also supports state public health laboratories in sharing resources and expertise to strengthen regional readiness.

Last month, Commissioner McDonald issued a standing order for the COVID vaccine that is still in effect, ensuring that pharmacists statewide can continue to provide timely and convenient access. Commissioner McDonald and the Department of Health will continue to issue detailed guidance to support pharmacies, clinicians and other vaccine administrators.