Vehicles Again Used as Weapon in Attack against DHS Law Enforcement, Officers Forced to Fire Weapon on Armed Woman in Chicago

Pritzker’s Chicago Police is refusing to assist DHS in securing the area and a crowd is growing

WASHINGTON – This morning, Border Patrol agents were conducting a routine patrol, near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue, when they were attacked and rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, forcing the officers to fire defensively. This is an evolving situation. FBI is on the scene.

Statement from Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“While conducting routine patrolling in the greater Broadview area, near the same area of Chicago that law enforcement was assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars this morning. Agents were unable to move their vehicle and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fired defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.

“The armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents online.

"Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack.

"Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a crowd growing and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd.

"Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for our law enforcement and their families. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Just last week, an internal threat intelligence bulleting was circulated about the armed woman for doxing law enforcement officers online.

Earlier this week, the Department condemned the use of vehicles against law enforcement in the Chicago area, as this has become a growing trend.

# # #