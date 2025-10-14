ArthriMed Plus Announces the Launch of Its New Natural Pain Relief Cream Formula in Canada

ArthriMed Plus Cream ArthriMed Plus pain relief spray

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on more than a decade of innovation in natural pain management, the launch marks an important milestone in the company’s continued commitment to combining nature and science for safe, effective wellness solutions.Advancing Natural Pain Relief Through Research and InnovationSince its founding in 2010, ArthriMed Plus has pursued a clear mission — to make natural, accessible pain relief options available to people of all ages. Over the years, the company has become known for its pain relief spray formulation, trusted by Canadians for its fast-acting relief and botanical-based approach.The launch of the new muscle pain cream in Canada reflects ArthriMed Plus’s dedication to product evolution and customer feedback. The development team sought to create a version that maintains the same high efficacy while offering an alternative texture suited to different preferences and application needs.“Our new cream formula represents an evolution of our product line and a response to what customers have been asking for — a gentle, easy-to-apply option that maintains the quality and performance ArthriMed Plus is known for,” said Michael, CEO of ArthriMed Plus. “This launch reaffirms our belief that natural ingredients, when thoughtfully formulated, can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”A Thoughtfully Crafted FormulaThe ArthriMed Plus Cream (120ml) is formulated with a precise blend of natural ingredients known for their soothing properties, including menthol, camphor, eucalyptus essential oil, and clove oil. These components work in synergy to provide a cooling and warming sensation that helps ease discomfort associated with back pain, arthritis, strains, bruises, and sprains.Unlike products that rely heavily on synthetic compounds, ArthriMed Plus formulations prioritize naturally derived, plant-based actives. The cream is free from parabens, artificial fragrances, and synthetic dyes, offering a clean and gentle experience suitable for users aged two and older.Each ingredient is carefully selected and tested to meet internal quality standards and Health Canada regulations. The result is a product that reflects ArthriMed Plus’s guiding philosophy: wellness through integrity, safety, and natural efficacy.Supporting Canadians in Everyday MobilityMuscle and joint discomfort affect millions of Canadians — from athletes recovering after physical exertion to older adults managing chronic conditions. ArthriMed Plus designed its new cream to meet the diverse needs of this community. The formulation is intended for temporary relief, helping users manage day-to-day discomfort and maintain mobility for an active lifestyle.According to CEO Michael, “Our goal has always been to empower people to stay active, whether they’re recovering from a workout, working long hours, or managing ongoing pain. By focusing on natural, evidence-informed ingredients, we offer a solution that can be trusted and easily incorporated into everyday wellness routines.”Manufactured in Quebec: Upholding Canadian Quality StandardsAll ArthriMed Plus products are manufactured in Quebec, adhering to stringent Canadian safety and quality regulations. The company emphasizes local production as part of its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and community-based growth.Each batch of ArthriMed Plus Cream undergoes multiple stages of testing to ensure purity, consistency, and efficacy. The process includes ingredient verification, stability assessments, and sensory evaluations. This rigorous quality control underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to reliability and consumer trust.In addition, the cream’s packaging has been designed with sustainability in mind. The 120ml tube format is recyclable, compact, and optimized for portability — whether kept at home, in a gym bag, or at a clinic.Availability and AccessArthriMed Plus Cream is available nationwide through multiple retail and online channels, including the company’s official website, Amazon storefront, and a growing network of pharmacies and wellness retailers across Canada. The product is also available to healthcare professionals, physiotherapists, chiropractors, and wellness distributors seeking natural, Health Canada–approved solutions for their clients.By expanding its distribution partnerships, ArthriMed Plus aims to make natural pain relief more accessible to households throughout Canada and beyond. The company is actively engaging with practitioners who share its vision of evidence-based natural care and is exploring opportunities for international distribution.Commitment to Education and Consumer TransparencyBeyond product development, ArthriMed Plus prioritizes education and consumer empowerment. The company regularly shares information about the responsible use of natural ingredients and the importance of consulting healthcare professionals for persistent symptoms.“Transparency and trust are central to how we operate,” said Michael. “We want our customers to understand what’s in our products and how to use them safely. When people are informed, they can make better decisions about their health and well-being.”To support this mission, the ArthriMed Plus website provides detailed product information, ingredient sourcing insights, and safety guidelines. The company also engages with wellness communities to promote awareness of natural approaches to pain relief.Balancing Nature and ScienceThe company’s research team continues to study the therapeutic potential of botanical ingredients in topical pain relief. By combining traditional herbal knowledge with modern scientific validation, ArthriMed Plus aims to strengthen the evidence base behind its formulations.This balance of tradition and innovation defines the company’s identity. Rather than positioning itself solely as a commercial brand, ArthriMed Plus operates with the ethos of a wellness partner dedicated to supporting healthier, more comfortable living.A Message from the CEO“Since day one, our goal has been to create natural, effective, and accessible pain relief options that people can trust. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and grateful to our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate responsibly.”About ArthriMed PlusFounded in 2010, ArthriMed Plus is a family-owned Canadian company specializing in natural pain relief products formulated with essential oils and botanical extracts. From its original spray to its new cream formulation, the company remains dedicated to developing natural alternatives that align with modern wellness principles.

