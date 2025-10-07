Déménagement Plus Expands Specialized Services with Expertise in Pool Table Relocation Across Québec

Déménagement compagnie à Montréal Pool table moving process Pool table moving and assembling

Déménagement Plus, a professional moving company in Montréal, Laval and Rive-Sud, has announced the expansion of its specialized pool table moving services.

Pool tables are precision instruments, not furniture — we move them with that same level of care.” — Serguei, Directeur général

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company’s trained specialists now offer comprehensive solutions for disassembling, transporting, and reassembling billiard tables with precision and care — a service that remains rare within the moving industry.A Tradition of Professionalism and ReliabilitySince its founding in 2012, Déménagement Plus has earned its reputation for professionalism, safety, and reliability. Over the years, the company has moved thousands of households and businesses across Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, and other regions of Québec. The decision to spotlight its pool table moving company expertise underscores a broader commitment to addressing specialized relocation needs with technical precision.“Pool tables are more than pieces of furniture — they’re precision-built instruments,” said Serguei, General Director of Déménagement Plus. “Each move requires the same attention to balance, structure, and craftsmanship that went into building the table. Our mission is to ensure that when a table is relocated, it performs exactly as it did before.”Meeting the Demand for Specialized Moving SolutionsThe company’s focus on pool table relocation responds to a clear and growing market demand. Since the pandemic, many homeowners and businesses have invested in home entertainment and recreational spaces, leading to an increase in high-value specialty items such as billiard tables, pianos, and gym equipment.“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a significant increase in requests for moving specialty items,” noted Brailean, Operations Manager at Déménagement Plus. “Homeowners and commercial clients are looking for professionals who understand not only logistics, but also the delicate mechanics behind large, valuable items.”Unlike standard household moves, moving billiard table requires technical knowledge, precision instruments, and a systematic approach. A single billiard table can weigh between 250 and 500 kilograms depending on materials such as slate or composite. Even a minor misalignment in reassembly can permanently affect gameplay. Déménagement Plus’s technicians receive dedicated training in leveling, balancing, and structural calibration to ensure professional-grade results.The Technical Process Behind Every MoveEach pool table relocation managed by Déménagement Plus follows a multi-step process designed to protect both the equipment and the property. The company’s technicians adhere to a strict operational protocol that includes:Assessment and Preparation – Technicians begin with an on-site evaluation of the table model, materials, and environment to determine the most effective moving strategy.Professional Disassembly – Components such as cushions, rails, pockets, and slates are carefully removed, labeled, and wrapped in protective materials to prevent damage.Precision Handling – Heavy slate sections, which often exceed 200 kilograms, are moved using reinforced dollies and padded lifting systems.Secure Transport – Items are loaded into trucks equipped with climate control, shock absorption, and secure tie-down systems.Expert Reassembly and Leveling – At the destination, technicians reassemble the table and use digital leveling tools to restore its original play accuracy.This structured process minimizes risk, ensures consistent results, and contributes to the company’s high rate of customer satisfaction.Emphasizing Safety, Training, and EquipmentBehind the success of Déménagement Plus is a strong focus on staff training and equipment investment. Each member of the technical team participates in ongoing training that covers both general moving practices and specialized disciplines such as carpentry, weight distribution, and surface protection.The company maintains an inventory of advanced moving equipment — including hydraulic lifts, non-marking dollies, industrial-grade padding, and precision-leveling instruments. These tools enable the team to handle each move efficiently while upholding the company’s rigorous safety standards.“Precision and protection are at the core of everything we do,” said Brailean. “We treat every table as a precision instrument, and every move as a technical project requiring full concentration and care.”Serving Montréal and BeyondWhile Déménagement Plus is headquartered in Montréal, its operations extend throughout Laval, Longueuil, Brossard, the North Shore, and across Québec. The company also manages moving long distance projects to cities such as Ottawa and Toronto, offering consistent service standards across all destinations.Each move, regardless of distance, is fully insured and supported by transparent pricing and detailed project management. The company’s logistics network enables it to coordinate multiple concurrent moves efficiently, ensuring reliability even during high-demand periods.“Our expansion beyond Montréal reflects the trust that clients place in our professionalism,” said Serguei. “We’re proud to represent Québec expertise in specialized moving services and to provide reliable solutions for complex relocations.”Addressing the Evolving Needs of Modern Households and BusinessesThe company’s growing focus on niche services aligns with broader trends in the moving industry. As homes and offices evolve to include more specialized spaces — from game rooms and gyms to home offices and entertainment centers — the demand for technically capable movers continues to rise.Déménagement Plus’s approach combines traditional moving expertise with technical specialization, positioning it as a trusted partner for complex relocation projects. The company’s expanding service portfolio includes pianos, gym equipment, commercial installations, and delicate furniture, offering a comprehensive solution for residential and commercial clients alike.A Company Grounded in ValuesBeyond its technical capabilities, Déménagement Plus attributes its long-term success to its values: reliability, transparency, and respect. The company emphasizes clear communication, punctuality, and accountability at every stage of the moving process.“Our reputation is built on consistency,” Serguei added. “Clients choose us because they know we’ll handle their property responsibly, arrive on time, and deliver on our promises. Every move is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to trust and professionalism.”A Vision for the FutureLooking ahead, Déménagement Plus plans to continue expanding its specialized services and geographic reach. The company is exploring new partnerships with property managers, recreational equipment suppliers, and commercial facilities to broaden its network and offer turnkey logistics solutions.About Déménagement PlusFounded in 2012, Déménagement Plus is a professional moving company based in Montréal, Québec, providing residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services throughout Québec and Ontario. The company specializes in handling complex and delicate items, including pool tables, pianos, gym equipment, and fine furniture.

